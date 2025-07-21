Sony RX1R III Revives The Lineup, But Offers Less Than the Last Version - Our Controversial Take on This Controversial Camera

Sony’s RX1R III should have been a celebration for me. I loved the RX1R II, and carried it with me for years until I dropped it once too many times.

After more than a decade of radio silence from Sony on the future of the RX1R line, the announcement of the Sony RX1R III looked to be a big moment in travel photography. To say I was excited for the briefing on this camera would be an understatement, but by the end I was disappointed, as were the other reviewers on the call.

Instead, what arrived is a premium camera with outdated optics, missing features, and a price tag that’s hard to justify—even for long-time fans. It feels like a camera cobbled together from the parts already available in Sony’s factories.



The RX1R II was an enthusiast’s dream for travel and street photography. It was, as one of our writers described it, a proof of concept brought to market. It was like Volkswaggen showing off a concept car, and then announcing it would be coming to marekt. With the same internal components as the then-cutting-edge A7 II, the RX1R II was remarkable because it further compacted an already small camera system.



Fast forward to today, and on paper, it sounds promising. It borrows the 61MP sensor from the Sony a7R V, has a built-in EVF (finally ditching the pop-up mechanism,) and includes a new rotating interface for display orientation, which will be great for Instagrammers and TikTok.



But dig deeper and the cracks begin to show—starting with the lens (figuratively.)

Our Sony RX1R III Discussion Video - The Myriad Problems we see With This new Compact Camera



Sony reused the same Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens from the RX1R II. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with older glass, lens technology has advanced significantly since the RX1R II was launched, particularly in terms of coatings, autofocus motors, and sharpness at wide apertures. For a $5,000 camera, users reasonably expected Sony to deliver a modern upgrade—not a recycled lens.

And then there’s the lack of image stabilization. While the RX1R II also lacked IBIS, the baseline for cameras now includes In Body Image Stabilization (IBIS). Sony helped pioneer in-body stabilization in mirrorless cameras, and the company’s omission here—especially at this price point—feels like a step backward. It’s particularly disappointing given that competitors, including Fuji and Leica, have managed to fit stabilization into similarly sized bodies.



“The RX1R III should have marked a leap forward. Instead, it feels like Sony tried to rebuild the past with leftover parts.”



Even the ergonomic and usability improvements are inconsistent. The fixed viewfinder is a welcome change, but the absence of a tilting screen is baffling, especially when the RX1R II had one. It's one of many small ways this model gives less while asking more.



The pricing strategy raises the most eyebrows. At $5,000, the RX1R III costs significantly more than the Sony a7CR, which features the same sensor and better overall functionality. The a7CR provides lens interchangeability, stabilization, and more controls. That camera, praised for its portability and performance, feels like a better successor to the RX1R II than the RX1R III itself.

Then there’s the matter of accessories. A $200 lens hood. A $300 thumb grip. A $200 leather case. All optional, of course, but together they reinforce the impression that this is a premium product aimed more at collectors than working photographers. And if it's a premium camera, it's not premium enough.



“If Sony wanted to revive the RX1R line, they should have done it by pushing boundaries—not pulling features.”



That’s not to say the RX1R III is all problems. It’s compact, powerful, and still delivers stunning image quality thanks to that world-class sensor. Autofocus gets a major boost, with Sony’s recent AI subject detection features at its core.



For those who value simplicity or are deeply committed to the RX1 form factor, it may still appeal. And for fans who assumed the RX1R II was the last of its kind, the launch of a Mark III offers hope that Sony hasn’t abandoned this category entirely.



In a world where compact full-frame options like the a7CR exist, and where competitors like Fuji and Sigma are innovating, the RX1R III is confusing.



If you’re after the best balance of size, performance, and flexibility, buy the a7CR. If you want analog charm, look to the Fuji GFX100RF. If you're looking for something truly unique, the Sigma BF series offers an strange but interesting alternative. And if you're willing to spend more for a truly iconic, well thought out compact travel camera, get the Leica Q3.



But if you’re looking for a camera that redefines what a compact full-frame can be in 2025, the RX1R III isn’t it.



