There’s Over $300 off One of Nikon’s Best 6K Hybrid Cameras on Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing a powerful hybrid camera for both stills and video, this deal on the Nikon Z6 III is hard to pass up. Originally listed at $2,499.95, the Z6 III is now on sale for $2,196.95—that’s a $303 discount on one of Nikon’s best video-centric cameras to date.

The Z6 III brings serious firepower in a compact package, boasting 6K60p internal RAW video, oversampled 4K, and a suite of pro-level features borrowed from the flagship Z8 and Z9—all at a much more accessible price point. For hybrid shooters or Nikon DSLR users looking to upgrade, this might be the perfect time to make the jump.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Buy now at Amazon: Nikon Z6 III (camera only) - Was $2,499.95, now $2,196.95

Why the Nikon Z6 III Stands Out

The Z6 III blends portability with performance, built around a 24.5MP partially-stacked CMOS sensor that enables high-speed readout, better autofocus, and fast continuous shooting. Nikon has packed a surprising amount of flagship DNA into this body, making it a true hybrid workhorse.

It also delivers professional-grade video capabilities, including 6K60p internal RAW recording, full-frame 4K120p slow motion, and support for N-RAW, ProRes RAW, and N-Log profiles. That level of video performance at this price point is still rare.

Here are the key highlights:

24.5MP Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor: Enables high-speed performance, faster AF, and blackout-free EVF shooting.

Enables high-speed performance, faster AF, and blackout-free EVF shooting. EXPEED 7 Processor with Flagship AF: Features Nikon’s 299-point phase-detection AF system, capable of subject tracking at up to 120fps.

Features Nikon’s 299-point phase-detection AF system, capable of subject tracking at up to 120fps. 6K60p Internal RAW + 4K120p Video: Supports multiple RAW formats and frame rates, giving video shooters real flexibility.

Supports multiple RAW formats and frame rates, giving video shooters real flexibility. Dual Card Slots: One CFexpress Type B and one UHS-II SD slot for reliable, flexible media workflows.

One CFexpress Type B and one UHS-II SD slot for reliable, flexible media workflows. Robust Build & Connectivity: Magnesium alloy body, 5-axis IBIS, full-size HDMI, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and support for Nikon Imaging Cloud.



Who Is This Camera For—and Is It Worth It Now?

The Z6 III is built for creators who want pro-level performance without the bulk and price of Nikon’s flagship bodies. Whether you shoot weddings, documentaries, YouTube content, or commercial work, this camera can keep up.

If you're already invested in Nikon glass or coming from a DSLR like the D750 or D780, the Z6 III offers a massive leap forward in autofocus, video quality, and connectivity.

With the current price drop, now’s a great time to buy. The savings you get from purchasing this camera at a discount could easily go toward a new lens, a gimbal, or other accessories.

Buy now at Amazon: Nikon Z6 III (camera only) - Was $2,499.95, now $2,196.95