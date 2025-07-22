Sigma 12mm F/1.4 APS-C Lens Rumored to Launch Soon

Sigma appears to be gearing up for yet another exciting lens release, adding to what has already been a big year following the successful launches of the 17-40mm f/1.8 ART and the 300-600mm F/4 DG OS super-telephoto. According to fresh reports, the company is preparing to unveil a new 12mm F/1.4 DC DN lens designed for APS-C Sony E-mount cameras.

Sources close to Sony Rumors claim the announcement is coming soon. Interestingly, the 12mm F/1.4 was originally rumored to debut alongside the 17-40mm F/1.8, but its release was reportedly delayed for unspecified reasons. Along with the leak, an image was shared showing the rumored lens mounted on a Sony a6700, giving us an early look at what to expect.

As always, it's worth noting that this information is based on unconfirmed reports. Sigma has not officially commented on the 12mm F/1.4 lens, so readers should treat this as speculation for now. We’ll continue to follow the story and provide updates once official details emerge.

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 APS-C E-mount lens is going to be announced soon... - https://t.co/d1OSrD43iV pic.twitter.com/rRx3Id0v2c — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) July 15, 2025

Leaked Specifications: Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC DN

According to The New Camera, the upcoming 12mm F/1.4 will be Sigma’s fastest wide-angle prime lens for APS-C cameras to date. It’s reportedly optimized for astrophotography, vlogging, and travel video—offering a highly versatile ultra-wide perspective.

Expected Features:

12mm Focal Length (APS-C): Equivalent to 18mm on full-frame—ideal for landscapes, vlogs, interiors, and astrophotography.

Equivalent to 18mm on full-frame—ideal for landscapes, vlogs, interiors, and astrophotography. Bright f/1.4 Aperture: Excellent for low-light environments and creative depth-of-field effects.

Excellent for low-light environments and creative depth-of-field effects. Compact Contemporary Design: Lightweight and portable, consistent with Sigma’s other DC DN Contemporary lenses.

Lightweight and portable, consistent with Sigma’s other DC DN Contemporary lenses. Aperture Ring: A dedicated, de-clickable aperture control for seamless video and photo use.

A dedicated, de-clickable aperture control for seamless video and photo use. Advanced Optical Elements: Includes SLD glass and aspherical elements for sharp, distortion-free images.

Includes SLD glass and aspherical elements for sharp, distortion-free images. Weather-Sealed Construction: Dust- and moisture-resistant for dependable performance in the field.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 12mm F/1.4 is expected to retail for around $649. With a steady stream of leaks and even early images of the lens already circulating, an official launch could be just around the corner.

We’ll keep a close eye on this story and report back as soon as Sigma makes an announcement. Stay tuned for updates.



