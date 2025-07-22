The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 for Nikon is Finally in Stock at B&H

After a long wait, Nikon mirrorless users can now get their hands on the Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4. The lens, first announced back in February 2025 alongside the 85mm variant, is finally in stock at B&H Photo. While the Sony E-mount version has been available since May, this marks the first time the Nikon Z-mount option is shipping.

The Otus ML line represents Zeiss’s long-anticipated return to lens development, and is specifically tailored for today’s mirrorless systems including Nikon Z, Sony E, and Canon RF.

Otus ML 50mm F/1.4: Key Features

The Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 is built with a complex optical formula consisting of 14 elements in 11 groups. It uses an apochromatic design to reduce chromatic aberrations and blends elements from both the Distagon and Sonnar optical layouts, resulting in excellent contrast, resolution, and edge-to-edge sharpness.

Zeiss’s T* anti-reflective coating helps minimize flare and ghosting, while the 10-blade aperture delivers a smooth and pleasing bokeh, ideal for portraiture.

The lens features manual focus with a precision-engineered helicoid system and a broad metal focus ring. It also includes a de-clickable aperture ring, making it a solid choice for video shooters.

Despite its premium all-metal build and weather sealing, the lens remains relatively compact at 100mm in length and 677 grams in weight. It’s built to perform in extreme temperatures ranging from -20°C to +55°C and is tested for durability against shock and vibration—making it a dependable tool for professional environments.

Pricing and Availability

The Zeiss Otus ML 50mm F/1.4 for Nikon Z is now available at B&H Photo for $2,499.00. Sony E-mount and Canon RF-mount versions are also in stock at the same price.

