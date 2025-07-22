TTArtisan Releases Affordable AF 23mm F/1.8 Lens for Sony E-Mount APS-C Cameras

TTArtisan is expanding its lineup of budget-friendly autofocus prime lenses with the launch of the new AF 23mm F/1.8 for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras. Priced at just $127, this compact and lightweight prime lens offers a cost-effective option for photographers and videographers looking for quality glass without breaking the bank.

Originally introduced in January 2025 for Fujifilm X mount, the TTArtisan AF 23mm F/1.8 has been praised for its solid construction, fast autofocus, and portability. With its release for Sony E-mount, more APS-C users can now enjoy this versatile and affordable 35mm-equivalent lens. The Nikon Z version is planned for release in the near future.

Simple and Budget-Friendly Prime

The lens features a straightforward design with only a manual focus ring for tactile control. It measures just 60mm in length and weighs 210 grams, making it an ideal choice for travel and everyday shooting. Despite its size, the barrel is crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, giving it a durable and premium feel.

Optically, the lens comprises 11 elements in nine groups, including one high-index element and two extra-low dispersion elements. This configuration helps deliver sharp images with controlled aberrations. The lens also features a nine-blade aperture for smooth, circular bokeh.

Autofocus is powered by a stepper motor, providing fast, silent, and accurate performance for both photo and video applications. It can also focus as close as 0.3 meters, making it suitable for close-up shots.

TTArtisan has included a USB-C port in the rear lens cap to allow for easy firmware updates.

According to early reviews of the Nikon and Fujifilm versions, the lens performs well in the center even at wide apertures, though it shows some softness at the corners. Vignetting is noticeable when shooting wide open, but distortion appears to be minimal.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 23mm F/1.8 is now available for Sony E-mount on Amazon for just $127. The Fujifilm X version remain available at the same affordable price.



Our Recent TTArtisan-Related Coverage

TTArtisan Launches AF 14mm F/3.5 Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

TTArtisan Introduces the AF 75mm F/2 for L-Mount - Specs and Preorder

TTArtisan Unveils the 203T: A Retro-Inspired Folding Instant Camera



Newest Sony-Related Equipment

Sony Announces the RX1R III Flagship Full-Frame Compact Camera

Sigma Unveils 17-40mm F1.8 DC Art Lens for Mirrorless: A Faster, Lighter Successor to the Classic 18-35mm

Tamron Unveils 16-30mm f/2.8 G2, Completing Its Fast Zoom “Trinity” for Sony and Nikon