Hasselblad X2DII Release Window Speculation, Rumors, and Latest Leaks

The Hasselblad X2D II is the expected successor to the X2D, and if you’re anything like us, you’ll be keen to know when you can get your hands on it and what exactly it may bring to the table.

At the time of writing, it’s seemingly expected that we’ll see this camera soon, although we haven’t had any official confirmation from Hasselblad itself. That being said, the rumor mill has certainly been turning as of late. There have been some interesting nuggets of information, including what looks to be leaked specs, images, and more that can give us a clue as to what to expect.

We’ve rounded up all the latest rumors, leaks, and news surrounding the Hasselblad X2D II, and will be updating this page frequently with all the latest. Let’s dive in.

When could the Hasselblad X2DII release?

The first question on everyone’s mind is when exactly the Haselblad X2D II will be launching. Well, reportedly the camera is expected to launch in August 2025, however, an exact date is yet to be determined.

According to a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo—cited by Mirrorless Rumors—the Hasselblad X2DII is scheduled for announcement in August 2025. While a firm date hasn’t been shared yet, the timing makes sense given that many camera brands tend to launch hardware ahead of the busy fall shooting season.

Hasselblad has yet to release a teaser or confirm any details, but if these leaks are accurate, we’ll likely start seeing more official signs in the coming weeks.

In our opinion, an August release window seems highly likely given the fact that the FCC documents were filed over six months ago. Normally, camera companies launch their newest models around six months after regulatory approvals. The original X2D was announced in September 2022, so if they decide to stick to a familiar launch pattern, an August release for the upcoming model does seem fairly plausible.

Hasselblad X2DII Specification Rumors

Most of what we currently know about the X2DII comes from FCC filings, where the camera is listed under the model number HB722. The documents detail what appears to be a significant upgrade from the existing X2D, with notable improvements in autofocus, storage, and processing power.

According to the filing, the HB722 will feature a 100MP medium format CMOS sensor with 16-bit color depth and up to 15 stops of dynamic range. Also onboard: a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system rated for 8 stops, face detection AF, and the company’s signature Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution (HNCS) for vibrant, accurate tones.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the rumored specs:

100MP medium format sensor

16-bit color depth

LiDAR autofocus system (rumored to be DJI-developed)

5-axis IBIS with 8 stops of stabilization

Face detection autofocus

15 stops of dynamic range

Internal 1TB SSD

CFexpress Type B card slot

The standout feature here is clearly the LiDAR autofocus, which—if true—could dramatically improve AF speed and accuracy, a traditional weak point for medium format bodies. The system is said to be co-developed with Panasonic and DJI, and may point to broader adoption of LiDAR AF tech across the industry if it proves successful.

Hasselblad X2DII design rumors

Alongside the spec sheet, the FCC documents also include a user manual with several images of the upcoming camera. These show minor design refinements rather than an overhaul, with the LiDAR sensor located near the hand grip and button layouts largely consistent with the current X2D.

Another diagram provides exact measurements of the new body, which appears to retain the same sleek, minimal profile that Hasselblad is known for—although it's slightly bulkier to accommodate the new internals and LiDAR unit.

We’ll be updating this page with all the latest rumors, leaks, and news about this camera in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back in with us soon.