Insta360’s Rumored “Antigravity” Drone with Mysterious Sphere Attachment Leaked

Insta360’s entry into the drone market continues to generate buzz, as new leaks have shed more light on the brand’s rumored “Antigravity” drone series. Recently spotted in the wild during apparent test flights, the two upcoming drones have now been revealed in more detail through patent filings. The documents show one model with a profile resembling a DJI Mini 4 Pro and another with prominent propeller guards that evoke the look of the DJI Avata or Neo.

These new details reinforce earlier insider reports, confirming a dual-drone launch. Both models appear to take inspiration from existing DJI drones in terms of size and form factor, but with key innovations aimed at capturing immersive 360-degree content. Based on what’s surfaced so far, Insta360 seems to be positioning these drones as strong competitors in the compact and modular drone segment.

Meet the Antigravity Drones

The "Antigravity" name comes from earlier leaks, where it was visibly printed on the side of one of the prototypes. Whether this ends up being the final product name or a codename remains unclear, but it does signal a potential new series from Insta360—much like DJI’s “Mavic” or “Inspire” lines. The smaller drone looks to be in the same size category as the DJI Neo or Flip, designed for maximum portability and ease of use.

Patent drawings suggest that the smaller drone includes removable propeller guards, emphasizing a modular approach that could simplify packing, maintenance, and repairs.

The larger model, meanwhile, appears more like a DJI Mini drone in size and function, but it brings a clever twist: its propeller arms are angled downward and outward by about 20 degrees. This positioning helps keep them hidden from the drone’s dual 180-degree fisheye cameras, allowing for seamless 360-degree video capture without obstruction.

1️⃣ Compact drone with integrated, detachable prop guards. Modular design allows for easy transport and quick part swaps.

2️⃣ Panoramic drone with dual fisheye lenses for full 360° coverage. Optimized for immersive view stitching… pic.twitter.com/2dECsrk7tB — Mauro Tandoi (@MauroTandoi) July 22, 2025

Both Antigravity drones are expected to come equipped with dual 180-degree cameras, offering complete spherical coverage. One camera is oriented upward, and the other downward, but neither is positioned directly vertical. Instead, they are angled slightly to aid in creating a seamless 360-degree stitch and to avoid capturing the drone's own body in the footage.

The offset camera design also takes advantage of blind spots in the lens overlap, which helps keep the drone’s propellers and arms out of view. This is a common challenge for 360 drones, and Insta360’s solution—tilting the motors and camera arms strategically—suggests a serious push to deliver immersive footage similar to the Insta360 X5 without the visual distractions that have plagued past designs.



Insta360 Sphere Attachment Leaked

Adding more intrigue to the story is a leaked image of a new Insta360 accessory called the “Sphere.” The attachment features a pair of 180-degree cameras and is believed to be designed to mount onto the Antigravity drone. While the design might seem unusual at first glance, it reinforces the idea that Insta360 is exploring multiple ways to deliver 360-degree video capabilities across different platforms.

Interestingly, the Sphere attachment appears redundant if the Antigravity drones already feature built-in 360 cameras—as shown in the patents. This raises the possibility that the Sphere is actually intended for use with other drones, like the DJI Mini 4 or Air 3S, giving those models access to full 360-degree recording without requiring a new drone purchase.

Insta360 Antigravity drone coming soon with a new "Sphere" accessory for attaching 360 camera:https://t.co/rAlGVF9uJC — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) July 23, 2025

Launch Timeline and Expected Price

As of now, there’s no official word on pricing or availability for the Antigravity drones or the Sphere attachment. However, the appearance of detailed patent documents suggests that the development phase is far along. Insta360 may be preparing to take direct aim at DJI in the drone space—something fans have long anticipated—but a release date remains elusive.

Given the typical timeline between patent filings and commercial launch, a formal announcement could come within the next few months. Until then, all eyes will be on Insta360 as it gears up for what could be its boldest hardware launch yet.

