The HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Drone Combo Drops to $339 on Amazon

If you're a solo traveler or content creator looking for an easy way to film your adventures, the HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Drone Combo Plus is worth serious consideration. Amazon currently has it on sale for $339, down from its regular $439 price. That’s a $100 discount for a compact drone that autonomously follows and films you—no remote or piloting skills required.

For under $350, the Combo Plus bundle gives you everything you need to get started: the X1 drone, two batteries, a charging hub, a carrying case, and all the essential accessories. Whether you’re running, hiking, or capturing travel content, this package is designed to help you create cinematic footage without needing a second person to operate the camera.

Why We Like the HOVERAir X1 Drone

The HOVERAir X1 is designed to be ultra-portable, weighing just 125 grams and folding down to a pocketable size. It’s built for quick deployment with a 3-second palm takeoff and operates through several smart autonomous flight modes like Follow, Hover, Orbit, and Bird’s Eye. With no controller required, it’s a great option for beginners or anyone shooting solo content.

Even with its compact size, the X1 delivers solid image quality with 2.7K HDR video at 30fps and 12MP stills. It also boasts a triple stabilization system—combining mechanical and electronic stabilization with level 4 wind resistance—to ensure smooth, shake-free footage. Plus, its caged propeller design gives it extra durability in case of minor collisions with trees or branches.

Key Features of the HOVERAir X1:

3-Second Palm Takeoff – Launches straight from your hand in seconds

– Launches straight from your hand in seconds UHD 2.7K HDR Video & 12MP Photos – Optimized for social media content

– Optimized for social media content Lightweight & Foldable – Just 125g and 145mm long, fits in your pocket

– Just 125g and 145mm long, fits in your pocket Intelligent Flight Modes – Hover, Follow, Orbit, Zoom Out, Bird’s Eye, Snapshot, Dolly Track

– Hover, Follow, Orbit, Zoom Out, Bird’s Eye, Snapshot, Dolly Track Triple Stabilization System – Combines gimbal leveling, wind resistance, and EIS

– Combines gimbal leveling, wind resistance, and EIS Sturdy Cage Design – Protects propellers and survives light impacts

Who Is It For and Should You Buy Now?

This drone is a great match for solo creators, fitness vloggers, and outdoor adventurers who want stunning aerial footage without the hassle of manual drone piloting. Whether you're capturing trail runs, hikes, or scenic travel shots, the X1 does the filming for you—completely hands-free.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this deal matches one of the drone’s lowest historical prices, making it a smart time to buy. With the Combo Plus bundle offering extra batteries and accessories, the $339 price tag is a solid bargain. Act fast though—this is a limited-time Amazon deal and could sell out quickly.