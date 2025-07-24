This Canon Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Matches its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you are looking for a full-frame mirrorless camera but have a tight budget, we have just the deal for you. Amazon is now offering the Canon EOS RP for just $799, a significant $300 off its regular $1,099 price. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the EOS RP, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious photographers.

Despite being an entry-level model in Canon’s mirrorless lineup, the EOS RP delivers outstanding image quality and usability. At under $800, it’s an unbeatable value if you’re seeking full-frame performance in a compact and easy-to-use body.

Why We Love the Canon EOS RP

The Canon EOS RP features a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor, delivering excellent image quality, solid low-light performance, and fast processing speeds. It also offers Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast, accurate autofocus and the ability to shoot 4K video—perfect for hybrid shooters who do both photography and video.

Based on our hands-on tests and from personal experience using the camera, what makes the EOS RP especially appealing is its lightweight and compact form factor. The articulating touchscreen and bright EVF make it easy to shoot from any angle, and its controls feel familiar even to advanced users. It’s an excellent choice whether you’re just getting into full-frame or need a dependable travel camera.

Key Features of the Canon EOS RP

26.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Processor: Great balance of resolution, dynamic range, and ISO flexibility (100–40,000).

Great balance of resolution, dynamic range, and ISO flexibility (100–40,000). Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus: Responsive, smooth, and accurate autofocus for both stills and video.

Responsive, smooth, and accurate autofocus for both stills and video. UHD 4K Video: Record 4K at 23.98 fps and Full HD up to 60 fps for slow motion.

Record 4K at 23.98 fps and Full HD up to 60 fps for slow motion. Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD and OLED EVF: Easy to compose, shoot, and review from creative angles.

Easy to compose, shoot, and review from creative angles. Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: Instantly share photos and videos or remotely control your camera via the Canon Camera Connect app.

Who Should Buy This & Is Now the Right Time?

If you’re looking to step into the world of full-frame photography or want to upgrade from a crop-sensor system, the Canon EOS RP is a fantastic entry point. It offers many of the features found in Canon’s higher-end cameras but in a more affordable and user-friendly package.

According to price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, this is one of the lowest prices the EOS RP has ever hit. It’s a smart time to grab this camera before prices bounce back up—especially if you’ve been waiting for the right deal to upgrade your kit.