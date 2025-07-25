Previous Story This 960GB Sony CFexpress Type A Memory Card Is at Its Lowest Price on Amazon
Back To News

Fujifilm’s Versatile Zoom Lens Drops to One of Its Lowest Prices This Year

amazon deals fujifilm fujinon lens news photography video

by Darryl Lara

posted Friday, July 25, 2025 at 1:03 PM EDT

Fujinon XF16-55mm F/2.8 R LM WR on Amazon Deals.

Looking for a reliable, fast standard zoom for your Fujifilm camera? The Fujinon XF16-55mm F/2.8 R LM WR is available on Amazon for just $999.00, down from its regular price of $1,199.95. That’s a $200.95 savings, making it one of the best prices we’ve seen for this professional-grade lens in 2025.

This lens covers an essential zoom range and is well-suited for everyday shooting, travel, weddings, street photography, and more. Whether you're upgrading your kit or picking up your first high-performance zoom, the XF16-55mm F/2.8 is a strong investment—especially at this discounted rate.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Buy now at Amazon: Fujinon XF16-55mm F/2.8 R LM WR - Was $1,199.95, Now $999.00

Why We Recommend the Fujinon XF16-55mm F/2.8 R LM WR

We’ve tested this lens when it came out, and its sharpness and fast autofocus never fail to impress. It performs beautifully wide open at F/2.8 across the entire zoom range, offering excellent clarity and contrast even in challenging lighting.

With a 24–84mm full-frame equivalent focal range, it covers everything from wide-angle scenes to flattering portraits. Its constant F/2.8 aperture not only helps in low light but also gives you control over background blur and depth of field for cinematic results.

Key Features of the XF16-55mm F/2.8

  • Versatile Zoom Range: Covers 24–84mm equivalent for wide-angle to portrait-length versatility
  • Constant F/2.8 Aperture: Great for low-light shooting and shallow depth-of-field
  • Premium Optics: Features 3 ED and 3 aspherical elements, plus Nano-GI coating for reduced flare and ghosting
  • Fast, Silent AF: Twin Linear Motors deliver quiet, accurate autofocus ideal for video and stills
  • Weather-Resistant Build: Fully sealed against dust and moisture; operates in temperatures as low as 14°F

Who Should Buy It and Why Now’s a Good Time

This lens is ideal for Fujifilm APS-C shooters who want one lens that can handle nearly any situation. It’s a solid choice for professionals covering events, portraits, travel, or even video production. The rugged build and premium optics make it one of Fujifilm’s top-tier zooms.

According to camelcamelcamel price tracking, this is one of the lowest prices the lens has hit in 2025. If you’ve been waiting to buy, this is a smart time to grab it before prices rise again or stock runs out.

Buy now at Amazon: Fujinon XF16-55mm F/2.8 R LM WR - Was $1,199.95, Now $999.00

 

Previous Story This 960GB Sony CFexpress Type A Memory Card Is at Its Lowest Price on Amazon
Back To News