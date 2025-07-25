This 960GB Sony CFexpress Type A Memory Card Is at Its Lowest Price on Amazon

Photographers and videographers in need of fast and reliable storage are in for a treat. Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony Tough 960GB CFexpress Type A memory card to just $458, down from its regular price of $749.99. This marks the card’s lowest price ever, making it a compelling buy for Sony mirrorless camera users and professionals who need maximum performance on the go.

This deal offers exceptional value given the card’s massive storage capacity and robust build quality. Whether you're capturing weddings, shooting high-resolution video, or snapping bursts of RAW stills, this memory card gives you the confidence to shoot without worrying about running out of space or missing critical shots.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why the Sony Tough 960GB CFexpress Type A Card Is Worth It

The standout feature here is the 960GB of storage, offering ample room for extended shoots without the hassle of swapping cards. Sony’s Tough series is also known for its durability and professional-grade reliability, making it a top pick for fieldwork and demanding environments.

Performance-wise, it delivers blazing read speeds of up to 800 MB/s and write speeds of up to 700 MB/s, with a minimum sustained write speed of 200 MB/s thanks to its VPG 200 certification. That’s perfect for 4K/6K/8K video, high-speed RAW bursts, and any workflow where speed and consistency matter most.

Key Features at a Glance

960GB Storage Capacity – Massive space for extended photo or video shoots.

– Massive space for extended photo or video shoots. Blazing Speeds – Up to 800 MB/s read, 700 MB/s write; VPG 200 ensures minimum 200 MB/s sustained write.

– Up to 800 MB/s read, 700 MB/s write; VPG 200 ensures minimum 200 MB/s sustained write. Built Tough – Drop-resistant from up to 24.6 feet and tested to withstand 150 N of force.

– Drop-resistant from up to 24.6 feet and tested to withstand 150 N of force. Weather-Resistant – IP57-rated for dust and water protection; functions in temperatures from 14°F to 158°F.

– IP57-rated for dust and water protection; functions in temperatures from 14°F to 158°F. Data Recovery Tools – Includes File Rescue and Media Scan Utility for data protection and monitoring.

Who Should Buy It and Why Now Is the Best Time

This card is ideal for professional photographers and videographers who work with high-resolution content and need consistent speed and storage in the field. It’s especially valuable for wedding shooters, event coverage pros, and filmmakers using Sony Alpha cameras like the A7R V, FX3, or A9 III.

And with its current historic low price, now is the best time to buy. According to pricing data from camelcamelcamel, this is the cheapest the card has ever been. There’s no telling when it will go back up, so it’s smart to lock in this deal while it lasts.