Antigravity: Insta360’s New Drone Brand Takes Flight

Over the past week, social media has been buzzing with leaks and rumors about a mysterious pair of drones spotted in testing. Now, it's official—these drones are indeed from Insta360, but under a new name: Antigravity.

Antigravity is a new drone brand born from a collaboration between Insta360 and third-party partners. The press release states that Antigravity was "incubated" at Insta360, suggesting that it is a spin-off brand and its website mentions that it was founded by a "a team of drone enthusiasts and engineers tired of drones that looked good on paper but felt lifeless in the air." The company wants to "redefine aerial exploration and storytelling" with its upcoming products.

A 360 Drone Under 249g

At the center of Antigravity’s debut is something bold—the release of the world’s first 360-degree drone in a sub-249g form factor. True to Insta360’s legacy, the drone will capture immersive 8K 360-degree video, bringing a cinematic, story-driven approach to aerial videography.

“Today, most drones are tools. With Antigravity, we're aiming higher,” says BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. “While others compete on specs, we've flipped the script, reimagining what a drone should be able to do. The result is something that empowers real emotion and enables experiences like freedom, creativity, and discovery for everyone.”

The announcement was accompanied by a manifesto video, hinting at a product built not just for performance—but for passion.

At its core, Antigravity is all about accessibility. The company aims to simplify both drone flying and 360 videography, making the experience intuitive and enjoyable—even for beginners.

Antigravity drones will be lightweight, easy to fly, and free of complex flight plans or steep learning curves, the company claims. Whether you're a seasoned pilot or just starting out, the system is designed to help you focus on capturing the moment—not worrying about technicalities.

For creators who’ve held off on buying a drone due to cost or complexity, Antigravity claims to be a more affordable and user-friendly option. These aren’t tools reserved for pros—they’re meant for anyone with a story to tell.

A standout feature of Antigravity’s approach is its collaborative product philosophy. Through the Antigravity Hub, the brand is inviting drone enthusiasts and creators to help shape its future. From design ideas to feature requests, user input will directly inform product development.

The First Antigravity Drone

Antigravity’s first drone is expected to launch in August 2025, which is exciting news for drone pilots like myself. After years of quiet development, the company says the tech is now ready to deliver a first-of-its-kind drone experience, packed with world-first features.

While full details remain under wraps, the drone will reportedly reflect Antigravity’s values with a clear design purpose, built-in safety features like payload detection, and strong protections against misuse or tampering.

Based on earlier leaks showing Insta360 and Antigravity logos on test units, it’s safe to assume the mystery drones we saw earlier are indeed part of this upcoming launch.

To know more about Antigravity, check out their website at https://www.antigravity.tech.

