Canon Unveils Speedlite EL-1 V2 and Remote Switch RS-80E3

Canon has officially introduced the Speedlite EL-1 Version 2, a refreshed take on its flagship flash unit. This release comes after the original EL-1 has been mostly unavailable for nearly a year, which according to Canon is because of supply chain issues. With this update, Canon seems poised to fill the gap while offering minor yet notable changes. The EL-1 V2 is now available for pre-order through B&H Photo.

Canon Speedlite EL-1 V2: Minor Tweaks to a Flagship Flash

While the new version maintains much of the design and functionality of the original, there are a few differences worth noting. Both models provide zoom coverage from 24mm to 200mm (in 35mm equivalent terms) and feature a wide 14-degree angle of coverage. However, the EL-1 V2 has slightly reduced power output, with a guide number of 45.9 feet (14 meters) at the wide end and 190.3 feet (58 meters) at the 200mm mark. In comparison, the original EL-1 offered 46.3 feet and 196.9 feet at the respective ends.

Though slightly less powerful, the EL-1 V2 makes up for it with improved efficiency. It is capable of delivering 340 full-power flashes on a single charge—five more than its predecessor. This could prove useful for photographers working long shoots where reliability and endurance matter.

Functionally, the EL-1 V2 still includes an auto-zoom head, a bounce feature that angles up to 120 degrees, and a full 180 degrees of swivel. The recycle time remains quick at just 0.9 seconds. The flash supports high-speed sync, second-curtain sync, and slow sync, and maintains a broad power range from full power down to 1/8192.

Canon has retained its active cooling system to support consistent high-output firing, and the unit remains fully weather-sealed. This makes the EL-1 V2 well-suited for use alongside Canon’s weather-resistant cameras and lenses in challenging conditions. It also uses the same LP-EL rechargeable battery and wireless radio flash control system as the previous version. The size and weight also remain unchanged at 1.5 pounds (686 grams).

Canon Remote Switch RS-80E3

In addition to the flash, Canon also introduced the Remote Switch RS-80E3. This wired remote is designed for mirrorless cameras with an E3 terminal and is particularly useful for long exposures or close-up photography, where avoiding camera shake is critical. With an 80cm cable and a 2.5mm sub-mini jack, the RS-80E3 allows for manual shutter control without touching the camera. Its two-step shutter button supports both focusing and triggering the shutter, and is compatible with Canon’s lens lock functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The Canon Speedlite EL-1 (Version 2) is now up for pre-order at B&H Photo for $1,349, which is $250 more than the original version. Shipping is expected to begin on September 25, 2025.

The Canon Remote Switch RS-80E3 is also available for pre-order at $79 and is slated to ship starting August 26, 2025.

