Canon’s Budget-Friendly Full-Frame Camera is $100 off on Amazon

If you missed out on Prime Day camera deals, here’s a second chance worth grabbing. The Canon EOS R8, a compact yet powerful entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera, is available for $100 off on Amazon. This brings its price down to $1,399 from $1,499, making it one of the best-value options in Canon’s full-frame lineup.

Despite its “entry-level” label, the EOS R8 is loaded with premium features. With its lightweight body, intuitive controls, and modern specs, it's a strong choice for both stills and video shooters. The discount makes it an even better deal, especially for creatives looking to step up without overspending.

Why We Love the Canon EOS R8

We had hands-on time with the Canon R8, and what stands out is that it doesn't feel like a budget camera. Reviewer Jeremy Grey wrote, “the Canon R8 is one of Canon's most affordable full-frame cameras, costing more than only the EOS RP, which is getting a bit long in the tooth.”

The EOS R8 shares many features with Canon’s more expensive R6 Mark II, including the same 24.2MP full-frame sensor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system with 1053 autofocus points. Autofocus performance is snappy and reliable, making it suitable for everything from portraits to fast-paced action. It also supports AI-powered subject detection and tracking, ensuring sharp shots even when things get unpredictable.

Key Features of the Canon EOS R8

24.2MP Full-Frame Sensor and DIGIC X Processing: Delivers high-resolution images with excellent dynamic range and accurate color reproduction, ideal for both photography and video.

Delivers high-resolution images with excellent dynamic range and accurate color reproduction, ideal for both photography and video. Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with 1053 Zones: Offers lightning-fast autofocus with advanced subject tracking that covers the entire sensor, making it easy to capture sharp, in-focus shots even with moving subjects.

Offers lightning-fast autofocus with advanced subject tracking that covers the entire sensor, making it easy to capture sharp, in-focus shots even with moving subjects. Professional Video Recording with Oversampled 4K60p: Shoots crisp and detailed 4K video from a 6K source, with 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording and Canon C-Log3 for greater editing flexibility in post.

Shoots crisp and detailed 4K video from a 6K source, with 10-bit 4:2:2 internal recording and Canon C-Log3 for greater editing flexibility in post. Next-Generation Multi-Function Shoe: Expands accessory options by supporting digital microphones and powered gear, eliminating the need for separate batteries or cables.

Expands accessory options by supporting digital microphones and powered gear, eliminating the need for separate batteries or cables. 2.36m-Dot OLED EVF and Vari-Angle LCD Screen: Provides a sharp electronic viewfinder for traditional shooting and a fully articulating touchscreen for composing at creative angles or shooting video.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

This deal is perfect for aspiring professionals, hybrid content creators, and enthusiasts looking to make the leap to full-frame without breaking the bank. Whether you’re upgrading from an older DSLR or jumping in fresh, the EOS R8 offers outstanding image quality and video capabilities that punch well above its class.

At the current price, the R8 is one of the most affordable modern full-frame mirrorless cameras available — with features that rival more expensive competitors. If you've been on the fence, now's a smart time to grab it before the deal disappears.