Leica’s New SL3-S Kits Save you up to $1,400—and They’re Available Now

Leica debuted its four new SL3-S kit options, pairing the latest high-performance Leica SL3-S mirrorless camera with a choice of zoom or prime lenses. The promotion celebrates the 100‑year anniversary of the first series-produced Leica camera and helps users save up to $1,400.

The new SL3-S kits don’t introduce anything new, but they bundle together existing products in a compact setup and deliver significant savings as compared to buying the SL3-S and the lens separately.

The Leica SL3‑S, a 24‑megapixel, hybrid‑oriented L‑Mount full‑frame camera, debuted earlier this year as a body‑only option and was widely praised by creators as a good camera for street photography and travel. Last month, Leica introduced the SL3‑S Vario Kit 28‑70mm, which pairs the camera with the Leica Vario‑Elmarit‑SL 28‑70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens. Priced at $6,495, the kit saves buyers $1,060 versus purchasing the camera and lens separately.

Now, Leica Camera is expanding its lineup with four additional kits—two featuring zoom lenses and two including prime lenses:

SL3-S Vario Kit 24–70 with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. for $7,995.00 ($875 savings)

SL3-S Vario Kit 24–70 + 70–200 with Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70 f/2.8 ASPH. and Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200 f/2.8 ASPH. for $10,995.00 ($1,400 savings)

SL3-S Prime Kit 35 with Summicron-SL 35 f/2 ASPH. for $7,395.00 ($835 savings)

SL3-S Prime Kit 50 with Summicron-SL 50 f/2 ASPH. for $7,195.00 ($820 savings)

Leica’s Most Powerful Camera, the SL3-S, is at the Heart of Each Kit

Every kit has the Leica SL3-S, the latest addition to its SL lineup. This 24-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera is designed for speed and video performance, serving as the faster sibling to the high-resolution SL3 and replacing the SL2-S.

This camera packs serious speed into a sleek, weather‑sealed body, letting you shoot up to 30 frames per second in 12‑bit RAW with rock‑solid autofocus (thanks to its on‑sensor phase detection). Its 24‑megapixel BSI sensor balances resolution and low‑light performance, while videographers get 6K “open gate” at 30fps and 4K at 6030fps, plus internal ProRes 422 HQ or RAW via HDMI.

Leica SL3-S Kit Pricing and Availability

All these kits offer photographers significant savings and are available now

