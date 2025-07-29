Newly Released Canon R50 V Camera Gets a Price Cut at Amazon

If you're shopping for a compact and powerful mirrorless camera for content creation, the Canon EOS R50 V is worth a serious look. This versatile video-centric model, bundled with the RF-S 18-45mm kit lens, is now available on Amazon for just $849, down from its original retail price of $929.99. It's a solid deal for creators looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Released earlier this year, the EOS R50 V is designed with vloggers and hybrid shooters in mind. It’s incredibly lightweight yet packed with powerful video features, making it ideal for travel, social media content, and beginner filmmaking setups. The current price drop makes this a strong value proposition, especially considering the enhanced functionality over the standard R50.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Like the Canon EOS R50 V

Canon built the EOS R50 V as an evolution of the R50, optimized specifically for video workflows. It captures oversampled 6K footage in 4K30p and also supports cropped 4K60p, offering smooth and detailed visuals. Added support for vertical video and a dedicated front record button streamline production for solo creators and vloggers.

Despite its small size, the camera still packs a punch for photography. Its 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor paired with the DIGIC X processor allows for high-quality stills in a wide range of lighting conditions. It’s a hybrid shooter’s dream, delivering excellent performance in both photo and video modes.



Key Features of the Canon EOS R50 V

24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor and DIGIC X – Produces sharp, high-resolution images with accurate color reproduction and low-light flexibility.

– Produces sharp, high-resolution images with accurate color reproduction and low-light flexibility. Enhanced Dual Pixel CMOS AF II – Offers fast and reliable autofocus with 651 detection zones, ensuring subjects stay sharp in both stills and video.

– Offers fast and reliable autofocus with 651 detection zones, ensuring subjects stay sharp in both stills and video. 3.0" Vari-Angle Touchscreen LCD – Makes it easy to shoot from any angle and provides intuitive menu navigation and playback control.

– Makes it easy to shoot from any angle and provides intuitive menu navigation and playback control. V-Series Video Enhancements – Unlocks video-centric features like 4K60p (cropped), Canon Log 3, HLG, false color, and zebras for advanced production workflows.

– Unlocks video-centric features like 4K60p (cropped), Canon Log 3, HLG, false color, and zebras for advanced production workflows. Vertical Video Support – Designed with vertical content creators in mind, with a body-mounted record button and orientation-aware shooting.

Who Should Grab This Deal and Is It Worth It?

The Canon EOS R50 V is aimed squarely at new creators stepping up from smartphones or compact cameras. If you're getting serious about YouTube, TikTok, or filmmaking on the go, this camera checks all the right boxes—performance, portability, and price. It's also great for travelers or hobbyists who want pro-level quality without the bulk.

Given that the EOS R50 V was just recently released, now is a smart time to buy while it is on a discount. It’s hard to find a better mirrorless camera in this price range that caters so well to both video and photo needs. If you're on the fence, act fast—the deal may not last long.