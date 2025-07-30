This DJI Osmo 360 Alternative From GoPro is at its Lowest Price on Amazon

If you’re waiting for DJI to finally ship the Osmo 360, you still need a camera today. The GoPro Max 360 Action Camera just dropped to $249.99 on Amazon—a 32 percent dip from its $369.99 launch price.

Budget aside, the Max remains a feature‑rich option for creators who want 360‑degree video without carrying multiple rigs. Its hybrid design lets you switch between full‑sphere capture and traditional wide‑angle shooting, so you can travel light and still bring home versatile footage.

Why the GoPro Max 360 Still Makes Sense in 2025

GoPro’s newer Hero line grabs the headlines, but the Max still covers a lot of ground at a friendlier price. It records 5.6K/30 p 360‑degree video and shoots 16.6‑megapixel stills, then flips into single‑lens mode for 1440 p clips when you only need front‑facing footage.

Its body is tough enough to shrug off minor crashes and, out of the box, it’s waterproof to 16 feet (5 m). Add the optional dive housing and you can push that to about 66 feet (20 m)—handy for snorkeling or surf trips when you’d rather leave a bigger rig on shore.

Key Features of the GoPro Max 360

Enduro Battery: 1,600 mAh pack improves runtime over the original cell.

1,600 mAh pack improves runtime over the original cell. Voice Control: Understands 14 commands in more than ten languages for hands‑free shooting.

Understands 14 commands in more than ten languages for hands‑free shooting. AI Object Tracking: Tap a subject and the camera keeps it locked in frame.

Tap a subject and the camera keeps it locked in frame. HyperSmooth Stabilization: Horizon leveling plus four digital lenses—Narrow, Linear, Wide, and Max SuperView—keep motion footage steady.

Horizon leveling plus four digital lenses—Narrow, Linear, Wide, and Max SuperView—keep motion footage steady. Optional Dive Case: Increases the depth rating of the GoPro Max to 20m.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

For travel vloggers, action‑sports shooters, or anyone exploring 360‑degree workflows, the Max is one of the most affordable mainstream options on the market today. DJI’s Osmo 360 isn’t here yet, and competing cameras that match these specs cost closer to $400.

The current discounted price is the lowest tracked listing to date on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel. Given the steep discount and no clear end date for the sale, grabbing the Max now is a low‑risk way to add spherical footage to your toolkit. Even if you upgrade later, a sub‑$250 backup 360 camera is hard to argue against.