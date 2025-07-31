BenQ SW272Q Monitor Review Round Up: Pro-Grade Monitor but Kinda Expensive

As someone that’s been editing photos and videos for over a decade, I know the importance of a monitor. A monitor needs accurate color, fast refresh rates, and should be at least 4K. And this is where the BenQ SW272U stands out (even though it comes with its drawbacks.)

I've rounded up the best reviews to help you make a purchase decision. Let's see if it's the right monitor for you or not!

In his review at Digital Camera World, Ben Andrews calls BenQ SW272U “a terrific 27-inch 4K monitor” for image and video editing. He praises its 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB and Digital Cinema Initiatives P3 (DCI-P3) gamuts. Just to compare, The BenQ SW271C had 90% DCI-P3 coverage.

Where to Buy the BenQ SW272U

If you want to purchase the BenQ SW272U 27-inch monitor, you can get it from Amazon for $1,299.99.

So only a few rival screens can match this type of high color accuracy and wide color space coverage.

Ben is also impressed with the BenQ SW272U’s hardware color calibration and overall solid build quality. It takes me down the memory lane: Companies once spent millions on TV/film grading suites for professional colorists: Today, a consumer-grade monitor plus a sub‑$200 calibration kit lets you achieve near‑studio accuracy at home!



However, the price is still important. And with a high price tag, only marginal upgrades over its predecessor, and features of arguable usefulness like the Hotkey Puck, Digital Camera World notes that you can get comparable performance from more affordable rivals. So the BenQ SW272U is only worth the money if you know how to get the most out of its impressive, pro‑level features.

But what if you’re after a more budget-friendly option? In his review at TechRadar Pro, Jeremy Laird mentions thatmentions how the Asus ProArt PA279CRV nails the same 99% Adobe RGB/DCI‑P3 coverage as the SW272U—yet you can buy it at roughly one‑third of the price!



So if you’re a semi-professional creator or a hobbyist, you’re better off with the Asus ProArt PA279CRV. But if you’re a pro photographer or videographer who needs an outstanding calibration accuracy, then the SW272U could be worth the investment.

Matthew Smith over at PCWorld is also impressed with the accuracy and sharpness this beast of a monitor brings to the table. But he’s aware that it’s not one-sized-fits-all. He thinks this monitor is specifically for those photographers or videographers who want to “view their work with accuracy on a display that has a look and feel more like print!

Keith Cooper on Northlight Images calls the BenQ SW272U the best 27-inch monitor from an image quality perspective, specifically praising its studio‑level color accuracy! For me, what stood out was that Keith is not concerned about prices: He basically recommends this high-end monitor to any professional photographer!

