DJI Enters the 360 Arena With Osmo 360 and a 1-Inch Sensor That Sets It Apart

After months of speculation, DJI has officially launched the Osmo 360, its first 360-degree action camera and a direct competitor to the GoPro Max and Insta360 X5. It’s a significant move for the company, known more for drones and traditional action cameras, and it signals a more serious intent to enter the immersive content space.

“With the Osmo 360, DJI is challenging the status quo of the 360 camera market,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI. “We are revolutionizing panoramic innovation by leveraging DJI’s long history of innovation in creative camera technology. With each technological breakthrough, from 1-inch 360° imaging with industry-first square HDR sensor, to outstanding low-light performance, we aim to change what’s possible in a 360 camera.”

DJI’s First 1-Inch Square Sensor in a 360 Camera

DJI claims that the Osmo 360 can deliver the sharpest photos in the market with its 1-inch sensor. Specially designed for 360° capture, the Osmo 360’s industry-first square HDR image sensor maintains the same 360° image field as a traditional 1-inch rectangular sensor, while eliminating the unused area of traditional rectangular sensors. This results in 25% more sensor utilization, as well as outstanding image quality and lower power consumption, all in an ultra-compact, lightweight camera body.

One other benefit of the larger 1-inch sensor is an impressive 13-stops of dynamic range, and when combined with the F/1.9 aperture, results in better image quality even in low-light environments or high contrast scenes.

That 1-inch sensor doesn’t just boost resolution. DJI says it delivers 13-stops of dynamic range, paired with an f/1.9 lens, giving the Osmo 360 more flexibility in difficult lighting scenarios. Scenes with deep shadows or bright highlights should retain more detail without sacrificing color or contrast.

This sensor, combined with DJI’s image processing pipeline, suggests the Osmo 360 isn’t just about gimmicky 360 tricks—it’s also aiming to be a legitimate imaging tool for professional-grade content capture.

Familiar Tricks and Creative Features

For casual users and content creators, the Osmo 360 offers expected features like the invisible selfie stick and gesture and voice controls, making hands-free shooting easier. These are staples of modern 360 cameras, and DJI isn’t skipping them.

Also onboard are DJI’s established stabilization systems. HorizonSteady and RockSteady keep the footage level and reduce motion shake. DJI says GyroFrame and Intelligent Tracking work together to keep subjects centered, even when the camera is moving in unpredictable ways.

The Osmo 360 fits into DJI’s existing software ecosystem. Users can edit footage via the DJI Mimo or DJI Studio apps, or use the Premiere Pro plugin for a more traditional editing pipeline. That may help existing DJI users feel more at home compared to switching to a new brand ecosystem.

These workflow options also suggest that DJI is targeting both mobile-first creators and pros looking for tighter integration with desktop editing tools.

A Hybrid Design With Single-Lens Mode

Like the Insta360 X5, the Osmo 360 doubles as a standard single-lens action camera. Users can switch to either the front or rear lens for standard POV or vlog-style shots. In this mode, the camera captures 5K/60p video at a 155-degree field of view, or up to 170 degrees in Boost Video mode.

The addition of 4K/120p slow motion in this mode adds another layer of creative potential for users who don’t always need 360 footage but still want high-resolution capture in a rugged form factor.

Built for Harsh Conditions

Weighing in at 183 grams, the Osmo 360 is compact and designed for extreme environments. DJI says the camera can operate in temperatures as low as -20°C and will record 100 minutes of 8K video on a full charge. Using the Battery Extension Rod pushes the total recording time to about 180 minutes.

A quick 12-minute charge delivers 50% battery—useful for creators who need to get back in action quickly after short breaks or battery swaps.

Compatibility plays a big role in DJI’s strategy. The Osmo 360 uses a magnetic quick-release mount and a ¼-inch thread, making it compatible with Osmo Action accessories and standard mounting gear.

The new OsmoAudio™ Direct Microphone Connection allows users to pair the camera directly with up to two DJI wireless mics without needing a receiver, offering what DJI describes as “studio-quality audio” on the go.

Key Specs of the DJI Osmo 360

1-inch square HDR sensor for 360 capture

for 360 capture 8K/30p video , with support for up to 8K/50p

, with support for up to 13 stops of dynamic range with an f/1.9 aperture

with an 5K/60p single-lens video , with 4K/120p slow motion

, with Invisible selfie stick, voice/gesture control

RockSteady, HorizonSteady, GyroFrame stabilization

183g body , waterproof and cold-resistant to -20°C

, waterproof and cold-resistant to 100 min recording at 8K/30p , 180 min with battery grip

, 180 min with battery grip DJI mic support via OsmoAudio™, quick charge to 50% in 12 min

Pricing and Availability

The DJI Osmo 360 is now available for pre-order from B&H Photo and Adorama for just $499.99. The Adventure Combo, which includes a selfie stick and Quick Release adapter, can be purchased for $649.99.

You can also pre-order the Osmo 360 from Amazon for $549.99. where you can order it with offical and third-party accessories. The Adventure Combo from Amazon retails for $699.99.

