DJI’s Entry-Level 4K Drone is at its Lowest Price on Amazon

DJI’s most accessible drone just became an even better value. The entry-level DJI Mini 4K is now available for $249 on Amazon, a $50 discount off its regular price of $299. This marks the lowest price so far in 2025, making it an ideal moment to pick one up—especially if you're new to drone flying or want a lightweight travel companion for aerial footage.

Despite being positioned as a beginner drone, the Mini 4K punches well above its class. It shoots crisp 4K30p video, has a 10 km transmission range, and weighs less than 249g—keeping it below registration thresholds in many countries, including the U.S. It's a portable, no-fuss flyer designed for ease of use without sacrificing image quality.

Why the Mini 4K Still Holds Its Own

The Mini 4K carries over some of the most useful features from DJI’s higher-end lineup, including their OcuSync 2.0 transmission system and QuickShot flight modes, which allow the drone to perform cinematic maneuvers with a single tap. It also has Level 5 wind resistance and 31 minutes of flight time, giving users plenty of leeway to practice their piloting skills or grab footage on the go.

For those starting out in aerial photography, this drone hits the sweet spot between price, performance, and portability. It’s also a solid backup for experienced flyers who want something ultra-packable without worrying too much about risk or baggage space.



Key Features of the DJI Mini 4K:

4K/30p Video: Shoots crisp, high-resolution aerial footage that’s perfect for travel, vlogging, or creative projects.

Sub-249g Weight: Ultralight and compact enough to fit in your pocket—no FAA registration needed in the U.S.

31-Minute Flight Time: Offers extended flying sessions without frequent battery swaps, great for casual shoots and exploration.

OcuSync 2.0 Transmission: Streams stable HD video from up to 10km away, with reduced interference and low latency.

QuickShots Intelligent Modes: Lets beginners capture cinematic shots like Dronie, Rocket, and Boomerang with just a few taps.



Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If you’ve been on the fence about trying drone photography, this deal makes the Mini 4K especially hard to ignore. At $249, it’s currently one of the most affordable 4K-capable drones from a major brand, offering a trustworthy entry point without committing to a higher-end model.

Price trackers like CamelCamelCamel confirm this is the lowest price to date (though recent drops may not yet reflect in their charts). Given DJI’s track record for supply-demand surges post-launch, it may be wise to act while the price is still down and units are available.