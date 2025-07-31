This Popular Insta360 8K Action Camera is $75 Off on Amazon

If you’re considering a 360 camera but don’t want to pay DJI Osmo 360 prices, the Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle is still holding its $75 discount on Amazon. You can grab it now for $424.99, down from its original price of $499.99—a compelling option for creators looking to shoot immersive content without stretching the budget.

Despite being a previous-generation release, the X4 remains highly capable, especially at this price point. It delivers 8K 360° video, up to 135 minutes of battery life, and AI-assisted editing tools built for creators on the go. At $125 less than the Osmo 360, it’s a smart pick for beginners, travelers, and content creators looking to get into 360 video production without compromise.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Still Love the Insta360 X4

Even a year after launch, the Insta360 X4 doesn’t feel outdated. Its 8K recording matches that of newer cameras like the X5 and DJI’s latest offering, while also offering 4K60 single-lens capture for traditional wide-angle footage. You’re effectively getting a 360 cam and action cam in one.

Where the X4 really shines is in post-production. Insta360’s app and desktop software offer intelligent features like AI Reframe and Quick Edit, making it easy to export ready-to-share videos without tedious editing. Whether you’re shooting POV sports or cinematic travel clips, the X4 gives you tools that simplify the workflow.

Key Features of the Insta360 X4:

8K 360° Video Recording: Captures ultra-detailed 360 footage—great for reframing and creating immersive edits in post.

4K60 Single-Lens Mode: Functions as a standard action cam when you want a traditional field of view, upgraded for smoother footage.

AI-Powered Editing Tools: Use AI Reframe and Quick Edit to automatically generate clips for social media with minimal manual work.

Invisible Selfie Stick Support: Seamlessly removes the stick from your footage, enabling drone-like third-person perspectives.

135-Minute Battery Life: Long-lasting battery supports extended shooting sessions without constant recharging.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

This deal is especially appealing for those just entering the world of 360 content. The X4 offers advanced features and creative flexibility without the premium price tag of the latest models. Whether you're documenting a road trip or producing videos for social platforms, it has enough power and convenience to keep up.

With no clear indication on how long this $75 discount will last—or how much stock is left—it’s a solid time to pick one up if you’ve been on the fence. For what it offers at this price point, the X4 remains one of the best bang-for-buck 360 cameras around.