Where To Buy DJI Osmo 360 - Pre-Orders and Latest Updates

DJI has officially launched the Osmo 360, its first 360-degree action camera, signaling a major step into immersive content capture for the drone and camera giant. While it’s new to the 360 space, DJI is bringing a familiar toolkit—advanced stabilization, high-resolution sensors, and a strong accessory ecosystem.

Preorders for the Osmo 360 and its Adventure Combo are now open in both the United States and the United Kingdom. For travelers, action shooters, and content creators looking for a compact, high-spec 360 camera, the Osmo 360 is shaping up to be a strong new option.

Where to Buy the DJI Osmo 360

Preorders are live now from major retailers in both the U.S. and U.K. U.S. buyers can order directly from DJI, or from authorized partners like B&H Photo, Adorama, and Amazon. In the U.K., retailers including Wex Photo Video, Park Cameras, and London Camera Exchange have also opened up preorders.

While early discounts are unlikely this soon after launch, some retailers may offer preorder bundles or free accessories in the coming days. DJI is expected to begin shipping units soon, and we’ll continue to monitor availability, pricing, and package updates.

United States:

A New Sensor Format That Sets It Apart

The highlight feature here is DJI’s 1-inch square HDR sensor, the first of its kind in a 360 camera. DJI claims the square layout improves sensor utilization by 25%, resulting in better image quality and improved power efficiency in a compact body.

Compared to the sensors inside the Insta360 X5 and GoPro Max, the Osmo 360’s larger design is expected to give it a noticeable edge in low-light performance and dynamic range—two areas where 360 cameras often struggle.

Key Specs of the DJI Osmo 360

1-inch square HDR sensor for full-sphere capture

8K/30p video, with support up to 8K/50p

13 stops of dynamic range with an f/1.9 aperture

5K/60p single-lens video, with 4K/120p slow motion

Invisible selfie stick, plus voice and gesture controls

RockSteady, HorizonSteady, GyroFrame stabilization modes

183g body, waterproof and cold-resistant to -20°C

100 minutes of 8K/30p recording, or 180 minutes with battery grip

OsmoAudio™ support for dual DJI mic pairing without a receiver

Quick charge to 50% in just 12 minutes

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **