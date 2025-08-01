Hands-On With the K&F RGB Video Light: A Surprisingly Powerful Portable Tool

I’ve tested many portable video lights over the years, and most fall into one of two categories: inexpensive but underpowered, or powerful, bulky, and expensive. So I wasn’t expecting much when I opened the box on K&F Concept’s new RGB LED video light.

K&F Concept is most known for their filters and, more recently, their tripods. I started working with the media team there years ago, where I was impressed with the quality of the optics in their filters, and how bomb proof their tripods are.

A Different Type of K&F Concept Product Line

K & F Concept is not known for lighting, though, so I was dubious when they sent me the RGB LED video light to test. At around $ 40, it’s at a price pretty typical for low-quality lights, but with full RGB color adjustment and capable of eye-watering brightness, it’s more flexible than many portable LED lights I’ve tried. It’s especially more useful than the one-color lights that often ship with selfie sticks.

Despite its compact size, the K&F RGB light packs an impressive number of features. Two control dials and a multifunction button give you direct control over brightness, color temperature, and full RGB hue adjustment. A small rear screen makes it easy to see exactly which setting you’re adjusting at all times—a detail that’s often overlooked in lights at this price point. Usually, lights make you turn dials while you guess what settings you’re changing.

The Bi-color mode’s temperature ranges from a warm tungsten to a crisp daylight, while the RGB mode lets you cycle through the full spectrum of hues. It even includes a set of video effects modes, like “TV flicker,” candlelight, flame, and emergency strobes—helpful for filmmakers looking to create mood or simulate real-world light sources.

This light also manages to hit a level of brightness that is impressive for its size. At 100% output, it’s easily strong enough for on-camera key lighting in a pinch. While shining the light on myself in my video review, I decided I liked the look so much that I changed my studio light setup.

The compact design makes it ideal for travel or small studio setups. It includes a cold shoe mount (positionable on either side) and a lanyard, so you can attach it to your rig or carry it hands-free.

If you’re a YouTuber, photographer, vlogger, or need a flexible fill light for creative work and selfies, this is a surprisingly capable tool.

You can see the full demo, including brightness tests, RGB transitions, and effects modes, in my video below.

K&F Concept RGB LED Video Light Hands-on Review