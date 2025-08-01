This 14-Inch Macbook Pro M4 is at its Lowest Price on Amazon

If you’ve been holding out for a powerful editing laptop, now might be the time to buy. The 14.2-inch MacBook Pro M4 with 1TB SSD and 24GB of unified memory is currently available on Amazon for $1,699, down from its regular price of $1,999. That’s a $300 discount—the lowest tracked price so far for this particular configuration.

Designed for creative professionals, the MacBook Pro M4 packs Apple’s latest silicon with improved CPU and GPU performance, making it ideal for photographers and video editors working with high-resolution content. Its color-accurate Liquid Retina XDR display and pro-grade hardware make it a reliable mobile workstation for demanding workflows.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Love the MacBook Pro M4

As someone who uses this exact MacBook Pro M4 model every day, I can confidently say it’s the fastest and most reliable machine I’ve used for creative work. Whether I’m editing high-resolution video or batch-processing RAW photos, the M4 chip handles it all without breaking a sweat.

What really stands out to me is the Retina display. Colors look incredibly accurate, and it’s especially helpful when working with HDR content where subtle tonal differences matter. It’s also lightweight enough to travel with, yet powerful enough that I rarely feel like I’m compromising on performance.

If you’re juggling multiple projects or working in the field, this MacBook Pro won’t let you down. It’s a machine that genuinely keeps up with the pace of a creative workflow.

Key Features

M4 10-Core Chip: Apple’s new 10-core CPU and upgraded GPU architecture offer up to 1.8x faster performance than the M1 generation, with 120GB/s memory bandwidth and improved power efficiency.

Apple’s new 10-core CPU and upgraded GPU architecture offer up to 1.8x faster performance than the M1 generation, with 120GB/s memory bandwidth and improved power efficiency. 14.2-Inch Liquid Retina XDR Display: With 1600 nits peak brightness, a million-to-one contrast ratio, and support for a billion colors, this display delivers accurate HDR visuals ideal for photo and video editing.

With 1600 nits peak brightness, a million-to-one contrast ratio, and support for a billion colors, this display delivers accurate HDR visuals ideal for photo and video editing. Built for Pro Workflows: The MacBook Pro supports seamless playback and editing of 4K and 8K video, and includes an SDXC slot for direct media imports—great for photographers and filmmakers on the go.

The MacBook Pro supports seamless playback and editing of 4K and 8K video, and includes an SDXC slot for direct media imports—great for photographers and filmmakers on the go. Thunderbolt 4 and MagSafe 3: You get multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports for ultra-fast data transfers and external monitor support, plus fast charging via the secure and easy-to-connect MagSafe 3 port.

You get multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports for ultra-fast data transfers and external monitor support, plus fast charging via the secure and easy-to-connect MagSafe 3 port. Multi-Display Support: Supports two external displays up to 6K via Thunderbolt or up to one 6K and one 4K144Hz display via Thunderbolt and HDMI—ideal for multitasking with a full creative setup.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

The MacBook Pro M4 is a solid investment for creatives—whether you're an established editor or just starting to build your workflow. It’s fast, portable, and extremely capable across both photo and video tasks.

At $1,699, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this specific configuration based on the data from camelcamelcamel. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so if you’ve been considering an upgrade, this is a smart time to pull the trigger.