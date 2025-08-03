Fujifilm Finally Raises Prices, After Months of Holding Out

Fujifilm officially notified its U.S. dealers that price increases will take effect on August 1, impacting most cameras and lenses.

This isn’t reacting to the new 15% tariff deal with Japan. Instead, it's Fujifilm’s delayed response to the initial 10% tariff introduced earlier this year.

In fact, Fujifilm was one of the last major camera brands to raise prices across its catalog. And the August 1 timing just happened to align closely with the 15% tariff deal announcement, which is purely coincidental.

Fujifilm Held the Line on Prices Since April

Major brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Sigma across their product catalogs increased prices when the initial 10% U.S. tariff took effect in April but Fujifilm waited for a bit longer.

In an effort to keep costs down for consumers, the company moved production from China—where tariffs were steeper—back to Japan. The strategy was aimed at shielding four of its most popular X-series cameras from price hikes: the X-T5, X-T50, X-M5, and X100VI. However, the company is increasing prices this time.

All Fujifilm Backorders Will be Subject to the Price Increase

With Fujifilm cameras in high demand, many customers are still waiting on backordered gear — and unfortunately, those open orders will be hit with the new price increase. According to Fujifilm, the tariff-driven pricing applies to all affected products, including existing backorders.

However, some retailers, for example, Moment, are covering the difference and honoring the original purchase price on any open Fujifilm backorders. But you’ll have to confirm with your retailer first.

In the end, tariffs are essentially a tax on importers, and when margins are low (as they are with most camera gear), those costs almost always trickle down to you, the buyer.

Fujifilm Cameras With US Price Increases:

