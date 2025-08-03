Fujifilm Releases Firmware Updates for Seven Cameras Featuring Enhanced Network Security

New firmware updates are here for these Fujifilm X and GFX cameras: the X-T5, X-T50, X100VI, X-M5, X-S20, GFX100RF, and X Half.

Fujifilm says the updates improve wireless security, but it also removes direct Instax printing and continues phasing out the old Camera Remote app in favor of the newer, more secure Fujifilm XApp. The firmware updates for all seven cameras are nearly identical—except for the X Half, which gets one extra fix.

What’s Included in the Fuji Firmware Update

The main takeaway is that wireless communication security is being improved. It’s not a dramatic change, but definitely a smart one if you regularly connect your camera to a smartphone or external device.

To make that happen, Fujifilm is removing several wireless-related menu options after the update. You’ll no longer see “Wireless Communication” under the Shooting, Movie, or Playback menus, and it won’t be assignable to Fn buttons either.

The reason for these cuts is that Fujifilm is shortening the process for connecting to the mobile app. Now, you can just long-press the Bluetooth shortcut button on the back of your camera to jump straight to the pairing menu. A short press still works—but adds an extra step of selecting Bluetooth via the Fn menu.

Once paired, the XApp will auto-connect when launched, making future transfers seamless. That said, turning off Bluetooth when not in use can help preserve your battery.

“After updating the firmware, you will no longer be able to print images taken with a digital camera directly from the Instax Share SP-1/2/3. When printing images using Instax Share SP-1/2/3, please use the smartphone application (Fujifilm XApp or Fujifilm Camera Remote) to import images and print from the dedicated Instax printer application,” Fujifilm adds.

That means you’ll need an extra step if you want to print images to a Fujifilm Instax printer. After the update, cameras can’t print directly to Instax printers anymore—you’ll first need to send photos to your smartphone using the XApp, then print them through the Instax app. The smartphone XApp is now a required middleman.

The X Half Firmware Update is Slightly Different

After installing the update for the X Half, users will need to swipe down on the main LCD and tap “Pairing” to connect with the X Half app.

Just a heads-up: the app must be updated first—otherwise, it won’t connect to the newly updated camera.

How to Install the Fuji Firmware Updates

