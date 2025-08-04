Lumix GH7, G9II, and GH5II Get New Firmware Update

Panasonic has rolled out a new firmware update for three of its Lumix Micro Four Thirds mirrorless models: the GH7, GH5 II, and G9 II.

This update follow recent firmware updates for Panasonic’s full-frame S series and focus primarily on improving wireless communication security and overall camera stability.

If you’re using a Lumix S1R II, S1 II, or S1 IIE, check out our previous coverage on those firmware updates.

What’s Included in the New Panasonic Firmware Update

This update might not include headline-grabbing features like the G9 II firmware earlier this year, but it’s focused on something important: improving reliability and security. Panasonic says the update enhances how the camera handles Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB connections, and communication with Lumix mobile apps.

These are the two main areas of this update:

1. Improved Security:

Panasonic says this update helps protect your camera from potential vulnerabilities—like unauthorized access or data interception—especially when connecting to networks or smart devices.

2. Better Operational Stability:

You should see fewer bugs, crashes, or hiccups. Whether you're shooting stills or video, you're expected to experience more stable and reliable performance.

Some GH5 II users have noted that certain features disappeared after updating. Panasonic has confirmed these removals were intentional and part of improving the camera’s security protocols.

Download the Firmware Update or Check Camera Prices

Visit the official Panasonic website and download the firmware update for these Micro Four Thirds camera models:

Download and install the firmware update for GH7 (Ver.1.4)

Download and install the firmware update for G9 II (Ver.2.4)

Download and install the firmware update for GH5II (Ver.1.4)

