Save $100 on Tamron’s Versatile Zoom Lens for Sony Full-Frame Cameras

If you're a Sony full-frame mirrorless shooter looking for a do-it-all zoom lens, the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD might just be your next best pickup. It's currently available at Amazon for $1,599, which is $100 off its usual price of $1,699. That’s a solid deal on one of the most versatile fast zooms you can get for Sony E-mount.

Covering everything from wide-angle to medium telephoto with a bright variable f/2-2.8 aperture, this Tamron is a compelling single-lens solution for events, portraits, travel, and even low-light shooting. If you've been looking to streamline your kit without compromising on performance, this might be the lens to do it with.

Why the Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 Is a Real Workhorse

We’ve spent some time shooting with this lens, and it quickly proved why it’s so popular among working photographers. It’s sharp throughout the zoom range, handles flare well, and that fast aperture gives it a distinct edge when the lights go down. Whether you’re photographing ceremonies, concerts, or candid moments, this lens delivers consistent, pro-level results.

As a concert photographer myself, this is one of the few lenses that truly works in a pit-to-stage setup. The wide end lets me capture full scenes, while the 150mm reach gets me tight compositions from farther back. It’s become one of those rare tools that simplifies my workflow and lightens my load.

Key Features of the Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 Di III VXD

Wide-to-Telephoto Coverage: A one-lens solution that spans 35mm to 150mm, perfect for portraits, events, and travel.

Bright Variable Aperture: The fast f/2-2.8 aperture throughout the range helps you shoot in low light and control depth of field.

The fast f/2-2.8 aperture throughout the range helps you shoot in low light and control depth of field. VXD Autofocus System: Linear motor delivers fast, quiet, and precise AF performance—ideal for stills and video alike.

Linear motor delivers fast, quiet, and precise AF performance—ideal for stills and video alike. Advanced Optical Design: Includes LD and GM aspherical elements to suppress aberrations and deliver edge-to-edge sharpness.

Includes LD and GM aspherical elements to suppress aberrations and deliver edge-to-edge sharpness. Tamron Lens Utility Support: Customize button functions and update firmware via USB-C connection for added control.

Who Should Buy This—and Why Now Is a Good Time

This lens is ideal for photographers who want to minimize lens swaps without sacrificing quality. Whether you're a wedding shooter, event coverage pro, or a hybrid shooter dabbling in both photo and video, the 35-150mm range hits a sweet spot. It’s particularly useful for those who travel or work solo and need flexibility without extra gear.

The current $100 discount makes the Tamron 35-150mm F2-2.8 an even better value, especially considering its premium performance and build. Inventory tends to move fast whenever this lens goes on sale—so if it’s on your wishlist, now’s a smart time to grab it.