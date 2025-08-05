Sigma Holds the Line on Lens Prices Despite New 15% U.S. Tariff

While many camera manufacturers are reacting to increased tariffs with price hikes, Sigma is choosing a different route. The company has confirmed it will not raise prices in the U.S., even as new import duties from Japan jump from 10% to 15%.

Earlier this year, Sigma implemented a pricing adjustment to account for the initial 10% tariff. But as the U.S. government adds an additional 5% under its revised trade agreement with Japan, Sigma says it will absorb that cost rather than pass it on to consumers.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to absorb the additional 5% increase internally, rather than pass it along to our customers and partners,” wrote Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma America, in an email to retailers shared by Petapixel. “Sigma will not be implementing any further price increases at this time.”

This decision arrives as other manufacturers, including Fujifilm, have announced U.S. price increases across popular product lines, most notably the already hard-to-find X100VI.

A Philosophy Grounded in Access and Joy

Sigma’s refusal to raise prices may be rooted in its company ethos. CEO Kazuto Yamaki has often described photography as a “happy business,” one that his late father, Sigma’s founder, believed should be accessible to all. That approach continues to guide the brand’s operations today.

Unlike many of its competitors, Sigma manufactures all of its lenses in a single, vertically integrated factory in Aizu, Japan. This setup allows the company to maintain strict quality control while also keeping production costs in check — a key factor in its ability to keep prices lower than most first-party options.

Recent Sigma Releases

Even amid industry headwinds, Sigma continues to push forward with notable product releases across both photography and video categories.

Earlier this year, the company unveiled the Sigma 17-40mm f/1.8 ART for APS-C mirrorless cameras — spiritual successor to the beloved 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art for DSLRs. It’s already earning praise for its image quality, compact size, and creative flexibility.

On the cinema side, Sigma announced a new Aizu Prime Cine Lens lineup, all featuring a fast T1.3 constant aperture across the entire range — a compelling option for filmmakers looking for premium glass with consistent performance.

Rounding out the list are the 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary and 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports lenses, which expand Sigma’s coverage into ultra-telephoto territory. The brand also introduced the Sigma BF, a minimalist mirrorless camera that brings a fresh, stripped-down approach to digital photography.

Looking Ahead

For photographers in the U.S., Sigma’s pricing decision offers a welcome counterpoint to the growing cost of entry (and gear upgrades) in today’s market. In a year marked by inflation and supply chain disruptions, holding the line on prices isn’t just rare — it’s a statement.

