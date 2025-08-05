The New Sony A1 II Firmware Update Aims to Enhance the User Experience

Sony has rolled out a new firmware update for the A1 II. This update introduces a bunch of new features that enhance the camera’s overall handling and functionality. It's not a critical update, but can enhance your user experience.

This update is the latest in the series of firmware updates for alpha cameras. For example, earlier this year, we covered this update for the Alpha 1 (a1), Alpha 1 II (a1 II), and Alpha 9 III (a9 III) regarding fixing issues that caused a camera restart during still image capture.

The A1 II is Sony’s Pro-Level Camera

The A1 II is Sony's flagship mirrorless camera that’s packed with a bunch of pro-level tools. It features 8K video, 30fps bursts, and blackout-free EVF performance, making it capable of a wide range of photography and videography needs like sports photography and cinematic video production.

Although this firmware update is not huge, it adds some useful features to that already strong foundation of the AI II.

What’s New in the Sony A1 II Firmware Update

Once you install this latest update for AI II, your shooting info will auto-rotate depending on whether you’re holding the camera vertically or horizontally. It’s a small ergonomic tweak, but one that makes a big difference when you're moving fast and need to glance at your settings.

Sony also added more flexibility to how you access core functions. You can now decide whether to adjust Shooting Mode, Drive Mode, and Focus Mode using the physical dials or the camera’s menu—whichever suits your workflow best.

If you’re a video user, this one will be helpful: Sony now allows you to add OK/NG/KEEP flags to clips during or after movie recording. These in-camera flags can speed up post-production by helping editors or assistants quickly spot which takes are worth keeping, before the footage even leaves the memory card.

There are improvements in playback and file handling, too. You can now view folder names and filenames during review, and if you’re using both card slots, you can rate or delete files across both at once, streamlining post-shoot image management.

The update lays the groundwork for advanced pro features. Tools like Scan and Tag, Photo Cropping, and Volume Photography Commands are now supported, though they’ll require a paid license, expected to roll out sometime after August 2025 (keep checking out our website for the latest updates).

These features are geared toward high-volume workflows, making them especially useful for event, school, and studio photographers.

Download the AI II Firmware Update or Check the Camera’s Price

The firmware update is available now on the Sony support website, where you can also find the full list of updates. Installation is simple, but as always, make sure your battery is fully charged and follow the on-screen instructions closely to avoid any hiccups.

You can also check the latest price of the Sony a1 II on B&H.

