This Retro-Styled Nikon Full-Frame Camera is on Sale At Amazon

If you’ve ever wanted a full-frame mirrorless camera that captures the soul of analog photography, the Nikon Zf might be your perfect match. Right now, it’s available on Amazon for $1,896.95, down from its original price of $1,999.95—a modest $103 savings, but still worth noting for a camera this compelling.

The Nikon Zf blends the charm of vintage design with the power of modern tech. While its retro looks might remind you of Nikon's classic FM2, under the hood it’s a fully capable hybrid shooter. With features like 4K video, subject tracking, and in-body stabilization, it offers performance to match its aesthetics.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why the Nikon Zf is a Solid Pick for Photographers

The Nikon Zf is built around a 24.5-megapixel full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and powered by Nikon’s EXPEED 7 image processor—the same engine found in Nikon’s flagship models. It offers excellent dynamic range and low-light performance, with the added bonus of 4K video capture and 120p Full HD slow-motion.

What I really appreciate about the Zf, having shot with one, is the tactile experience. The dedicated shutter, ISO, and exposure dials make manual adjustments intuitive—without needing to dive into menus. It’s a camera that feels great to use, and encourages you to slow down and be more intentional with each shot.

Key Features:

Retro-Inspired Design: Classic FM2 styling with analog dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation, wrapped in a marbled-texture body for a premium feel.

Classic FM2 styling with analog dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation, wrapped in a marbled-texture body for a premium feel. 24.5MP Full-Frame BSI CMOS Sensor: Great low-light performance and wide dynamic range for stills and video, with fast sensor readout for 4K video and high-speed shooting.

Great low-light performance and wide dynamic range for stills and video, with fast sensor readout for 4K video and high-speed shooting. Advanced Subject Detection AF: Tracks people, animals, vehicles, and more using deep learning for accurate focus—even in challenging scenes.

Tracks people, animals, vehicles, and more using deep learning for accurate focus—even in challenging scenes. 8-Stop In-Body Stabilization: Sensor-shift vibration reduction offers up to 8 stops of shake compensation, ideal for handheld low-light shooting or longer exposures.

Sensor-shift vibration reduction offers up to 8 stops of shake compensation, ideal for handheld low-light shooting or longer exposures. Dual Card Slots & Durable Build: Includes one SD and one microSD slot for flexible file handling. The body is made of magnesium alloy and weather-sealed for real-world use.

Who Is This Deal For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The Nikon Zf is a great choice for photographers who want a premium full-frame camera that merges timeless design with top-tier digital performance. Whether you're moving up from APS-C or seeking a more hands-on shooting experience, the Zf offers a compelling balance of form and function.

While the discount isn’t massive, this is the lowest current price on Amazon—and it’s unclear how long it will last. If you’ve been eyeing this camera, now’s a smart time to pick it up before the price goes back up or stock runs out.