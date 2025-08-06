Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air M4 Hits its Lowest Price On Amazon

If you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade your laptop, now might be it. The base model 15-inch MacBook Air M4 with 256GB SSD and 16GB Unified Memory is currently on sale for just $999 on Amazon—a $200 discount from its $1,199 launch price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this configuration since it was released.

The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 strikes a sweet balance between portability and productivity, offering more screen space than the 13-inch version without weighing you down. If you’re a creative professional or someone who just appreciates extra real estate for editing, multitasking, or even casual browsing, this model is worth a look—especially at this price.

Why the MacBook Air M4 is Worth Considering

The 15-inch MacBook Air M4 is designed with creators and professionals in mind. I’ve personally used MacBooks for creative work on the go, and the combination of powerful internals and a lightweight chassis makes them a dependable mobile workstation. At just 3.3 pounds and less than half an inch thick, it’s incredibly easy to take anywhere—perfect for editing on-location or working in coffee shops.

The latest M4 chip delivers a noticeable performance boost over earlier models, making it ideal for tasks like photo editing, video work, or even light 3D rendering. Plus, the Liquid Retina Display offers rich colors and brightness that make your visuals pop, whether you're color grading or watching a movie.

Key Features

M4 Chip with 10-Core CPU and Enhanced GPU: Up to 2x faster than the M1 model with 120 GB/s memory bandwidth and support for demanding creative apps.

Up to 2x faster than the M1 model with 120 GB/s memory bandwidth and support for demanding creative apps. 15.3" Liquid Retina Display: A vibrant screen with 500 nits of brightness and P3 color support, ideal for design, editing, and everyday use.

A vibrant screen with 500 nits of brightness and P3 color support, ideal for design, editing, and everyday use. MagSafe 3 and Thunderbolt 4: Easy magnetic charging with MagSafe, plus high-speed ports for connecting drives, displays, and more.

Easy magnetic charging with MagSafe, plus high-speed ports for connecting drives, displays, and more. External Display Support: Supports two 6K @ 60Hz external monitors alongside the built-in display for serious multitasking setups.

Supports two 6K @ 60Hz external monitors alongside the built-in display for serious multitasking setups. Ultra-Portable Design: Weighs just 3.3 pounds and is only 0.45" thin—powerful enough for professionals, light enough for everyday carry.

Who Should Buy This and Why Now is the Time

This deal is especially good for creative professionals and students who need a reliable, future-proof laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance or portability. If you’ve been holding off because of price, this discount makes the M4 MacBook Air one of the most attractive options on the market.

According to price tracking data from CamelCamelCamel, $999 is the lowest price this model has ever hit. If you’ve been eyeing it, now’s a smart time to buy—there’s no telling how long this deal will last.