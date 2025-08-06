DJI’s Professional Level Gimbal Has a $200 Discount at Amazon

If you’re working with heavier camera rigs and need buttery-smooth stabilization, DJI’s RS 3 Pro Combo is an excellent gimbal to have in your kit—and right now, it’s $200 off at Amazon. The price has dropped from $939 to just $739, making it a compelling upgrade for professional filmmakers and serious content creators.

This isn’t just a basic gimbal package either. The combo includes the Ronin Image Transmitter, Focus Motor, Extended Lower Quick-Release Plate, and more essential accessories, making it a complete setup for high-end shoots. Whether you're shooting handheld narrative work, wedding films, or commercial content, this deal is worth a look.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why the DJI RS 3 Pro Still Holds Up

Even three years after its launch, the RS 3 Pro remains one of the most capable handheld gimbals in DJI’s lineup. With a payload capacity of up to 4.5 kg (10 lb), it easily handles full-frame mirrorless cameras with large cine lenses or even compact cinema cameras. That flexibility opens up a lot of creative options for demanding shoots.

What continues to impress is the automated axis lock system, which streamlines setup and teardown by automatically locking the gimbal’s arms when powering down. And with the included Focus Motor, working with manual-focus cinema lenses becomes much more efficient—especially when precision pulling is needed on set.



Key Features:

More Power, Smaller Gimbal: A redesigned carbon fiber build keeps weight to just 3.3 lb, while supporting payloads up to 10 lb—perfect for heavy camera and lens setups.

A redesigned carbon fiber build keeps weight to just 3.3 lb, while supporting payloads up to 10 lb—perfect for heavy camera and lens setups. Extended Quick Release Plate: Offers more stable mounting and compatibility with lens support accessories, ideal for balancing longer lenses.

Offers more stable mounting and compatibility with lens support accessories, ideal for balancing longer lenses. Automated Axis Locks: Press and hold the power button to unlock and expand all three axes—get up and running in just two seconds.

Press and hold the power button to unlock and expand all three axes—get up and running in just two seconds. Ronin Image Transmitter: Wirelessly stream your camera’s HDMI feed to your smartphone through the Ronin app for real-time framing and monitoring.

Wirelessly stream your camera’s HDMI feed to your smartphone through the Ronin app for real-time framing and monitoring. Included Focus Motor: Adds precision focus control for cine lenses or manual glass—ideal for narrative and documentary work.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

This deal is tailor-made for professionals who have outgrown compact gimbals and want a reliable workhorse that supports bigger builds. Whether you’re shooting solo projects or working with a small crew, the RS 3 Pro Combo offers the kind of flexibility and control you need on a busy production day.

And with this being the lowest price of the year according to camelcamelcamel, there’s no better time to invest. If you’ve been holding out for a serious upgrade, now’s the moment to lock it in while the deal lasts.