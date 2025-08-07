7Artisans introduces an inexpensive 14mm f/2.8 full-frame wide-angle lens for 4 full-frame mounts

The third-party lens brand, 7artisans, has introduced another new budget-priced ultra wide-angle prime lens, a 14mm f/2.8 full-frame wide-angle lens, this time for four different full-frame lens mounts: Sony E, Canon EOS-R, Nikon Z, and Panasonic L LUMIX S. Like its other inexpensive primes, like its 75mm f/1.25 lens for Leica M-mount, this new ultra wide-angle prime is very affordable, although it lacks any auto-focus capabilities. In other words, it’s a manual focus lens. It also has a maximum aperture of f/2.8, which should make it a good lens for some night scenes, starry skies, and low-light environments. And at 1.1 lbs., it’s a relatively lightweight prime.

7Artisans 14mm f/2.8: Lens Design, Features & Specifications

The company says it’s a lens that’s ideal for architecture, interiors, cityscapes, and creative wide-angle portraits. It has a lens construction that comes with 13 lens elements in 9 lens groups, including two aspherical, five high-refractive, and three low-dispersion lenses. Such an optical lens design, says the company, allows edges to show “near-zero distortion.” It also delivers a rectilinear rendering, with no fish-eye lens distortion.

It’s not chock full of features, but it has a few that are nicely designed: It comes with a stepless/click aperture switch, useful for shooting both photo and video. It also supports front filters (with 77mm front filter threads) and comes with an elegant detachable hood.

Here are some additional features and specifications:

Optical Construction: 13 lens elements in 9 lens groups

13 lens elements in 9 lens groups Maximum Aperture: f/2.8

f/2.8 Aperture Range: f/2.8-f/22

f/2.8-f/22 Closest Focusing Distance: About 17 inches

About 17 inches Number of Aperture Blades: 10

10 Built-in Image Stabilization: No

No Autofocus: No (Manual Focus)

No (Manual Focus) Filter Size: 77mm diameter (attached via a lens hood)

77mm diameter (attached via a lens hood) Aperture Ring: Clicked and de-clicked (via aperture toggle switch)

Clicked and de-clicked (via aperture toggle switch) Weight: 1.1 lbs. (or 504 grams)

1.1 lbs. (or 504 grams) Diameter and Length: 3.1 inches (or 79mm) in diameter and 3.4 inches (or 87mm) long

7Artisans 14mm f/2.8: Pricing & Availability

The price for all four versions (Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon EOS R, and Sigma/Panasonic/Leica L mounts) of the new 7artisans 14mm f/2.8 lens is very reasonable at $299.00. You can purchase it at Amazon and the manufacturer’s website.