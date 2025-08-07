GoPro Teases Upcoming Max 2, and Leaks Reveal Key Specs

Just a week after DJI made waves with its Osmo 360 launch, GoPro appears ready to respond. The action camera giant has begun teasing its next-generation 360 camera—the GoPro Max 2—while leaked images and specs have already started making the rounds online.

Leaked Specs Reveal Familiar Mounting and New Hardware

The GoPro Max 2 is the long-awaited successor to the original Max, which debuted in 2019. According to recent leaks out of China, the Max 2 will retain GoPro’s signature Folding Fingers mounting system. This rugged and versatile design is compatible with a wide range of GoPro mounts, making it ideal for use on helmets, bikes, snowboards, and more.

A prototype version of the Max 2 has reportedly been spotted in beta testing. The early unit lacked a screen—likely due to its unfinished status—but the final production model is expected to feature a single LCD display, aligning it with other current 360-degree cameras.

Tech leaker Igor Bogdanov of Quadro News shared internal shots of the Max 2 prototype, which include a large heatsink. This could point to a significant increase in processing power, potentially enabling high-resolution 360 video capture—possibly even up to 8K—to match or surpass current competitors like the Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360.

��Was able to find a GoPro Max 2 prototype. We've seen the insides of the DJI Osmo 360 before, now let's take a look at the @GoPro #gopromax2 pic.twitter.com/jt0Ep2QqM4 — Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) July 30, 2025

Physically, the Max 2 seems to share a similar footprint to the DJI Osmo 360, sporting a compact, symmetrical body rather than the elongated form factor of the Insta360 X5.

GoPro Begins Official Teaser Campaign

GoPro has already kicked off its teaser campaign for the Max 2, starting with an eye-catching promo image showing two skydivers leaping from a hot air balloon. The image clearly displays the new camera, accompanied by the caption “droppping”—hinting at both the literal and figurative launch.

More recently, a second teaser revealed one of the Max 2’s standout features: user-replaceable lenses. In a clear dig at DJI, which requires service center visits for lens replacements, GoPro’s teaser states: “Accidents happen, excellence delivers. No tools. No calibration. Twist + go.” This puts it more in line with Insta360’s X5, which already offers a field-replaceable lens option.

Expected Price and Launch Window

While GoPro hasn’t confirmed a release date, the string of teasers suggests a launch is just around the corner—possibly in time for the holiday season.

Pricing also remains under wraps, but based on competitors like the Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360, which retail between $500 and $600, the Max 2 is expected to fall within the same range.

With GoPro’s history of positioning itself as a premium yet accessible brand, and with demand for 360 content growing fast, the Max 2 could be a timely entry into a competitive segment.

Stay tuned—GoPro may be gearing up for a big reveal very soon.