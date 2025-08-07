SIRUI’s First Full-Frame Autofocus Portrait Lens Drops to $499

If you’re in the market for a professional-looking portrait lens without the steep price tag, the SIRUI Aurora 85mm F/1.4 is worth a serious look. It’s now on sale for $499 at Amazon — that’s a $100 discount from its original $599 launch price.

This is SIRUI’s first full-frame autofocus lens, and it's clearly designed with portrait shooters in mind. Compared to similar 85mm options from Sony or Nikon, it’s noticeably lighter, more compact, and significantly more affordable. And now with this deal, it's even easier to recommend to creators who want great image quality without blowing their entire gear budget.

Why the SIRUI Aurora 85mm F/1.4 Is a Smart Portrait Pick

Released in late 2024, the Aurora 85mm F/1.4 has quickly earned a reputation for being a sharp, bokeh-friendly lens with excellent low-light performance. It delivers a creamy background separation thanks to its fast f/1.4 aperture and 15-blade diaphragm — exactly what you'd want for portraits, weddings, or even cinematic B-roll.

I had the chance to test this lens myself, and what really stood out was how easy it was to work with for long shoots. It only weighs 540 grams and measures about 101mm long, which makes a big difference when you're shooting handheld all day. It feels balanced, responsive, and never gets in the way — and that’s something I really appreciate.

Key Features of the SIRUI Aurora 85mm F/1.4

Lightweight, Pro-Level Portrait Lens: Compact yet sharp, the lens combines a fast f/1.4 aperture with smooth, natural bokeh — ideal for both photo and video.

Compact yet sharp, the lens combines a fast f/1.4 aperture with smooth, natural bokeh — ideal for both photo and video. Advanced Optical Design: Features 1 aspherical, 2 ED, and 3 HRI elements to reduce flare and chromatic aberration while improving clarity and transmission.

Features 1 aspherical, 2 ED, and 3 HRI elements to reduce flare and chromatic aberration while improving clarity and transmission. 15-Blade Diaphragm: Produces creamy, rounded bokeh that makes subjects pop from the background.

Produces creamy, rounded bokeh that makes subjects pop from the background. Tactile Controls & Custom Buttons: Includes AF/MF switch, AFL button, click ON/OFF for aperture ring, and USB-C for firmware updates.

Includes AF/MF switch, AFL button, click ON/OFF for aperture ring, and USB-C for firmware updates. Travel-Friendly Form Factor: Measures just 80.3mm x 101.7mm and weighs only 540g — easy to carry and work with for long sessions.

Who Should Get This and Why It’s a Good Time to Buy

The Aurora 85mm F/1.4 is ideal for photographers and videographers who want a fast prime lens for portraits, headshots, or run-and-gun filmmaking — especially those using Leica L, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z or Sony E mount systems. If you’ve been holding off on a more expensive 85mm, this SIRUI option could be exactly what you need at half the cost.

According to camelcamelcamel’s tracking data, this is the first and lowest price we’ve seen since the lens launched — a solid reason to jump in now. If a sharp, compact, and budget-conscious portrait lens is on your wishlist, it’s smart to grab this one before the deal disappears.