Tamron announces launch dates and price for two versions of the 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD all-in-one lens

Earlier today, Tamron announced the launch dates for two versions of its new superzoom all-in-one lens: The 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (Model B061) zoom lens for Nikon Z-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras will launch on August 28, 2025. The Canon RF-mount version of this 18-300mm lens will launch September 26, 2025.

The company also announced the price: Both versions of the lens will retail for $629.

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD zoom lens: Benefits of an all-in-one

In the past, many professional shooters and some enthusiasts might have avoided all-in-one lenses, as they generally don’t provide a wide aperture. However, such a lens can be handy if you’re shooting events or sports during the day or if you’re traveling on the road and don’t want to carry a lot of glass.

As I mentioned previously, the new lens will have a minimum object distance of 5.9 inches at the wide-angle end of the zoom range and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2. It will also include a high-speed, high-precision linear motor focus mechanism, VXD (Voice-coil Extreme-Torque Drive), and Vibration Compensation image stabilization mechanism. Plus, there will be an AF/MF switch and a VC on/off switch for the Canon RF mount version. There are no changes to the functionality or design of the upcoming lenses to the Sony E and Fujifilm X versions that are currently available.

We’ve tested the Sony version of this lens, and it’s a clear step up from a standard kit lens in both image quality and autofocus performance. Its sturdy polycarbonate build and weather sealing give it a premium feel, while its versatile focal range—from wide to long telephoto—makes it an excellent all-in-one option for everyday photography.

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD zoom lens: Pricing & Availability

Although it’s not yet available, you can preorder the Canon RF version and Nikon Z version at B&H and other major retailers for $629. The Fujifilm X and Sony E variants of the lens are also in stock at B&H.