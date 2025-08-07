Tamron’s Flagship Mid-Range Zoom Lens Drops to Its Lowest Price Yet

If you’ve been eyeing a fast mid-telephoto zoom with pro-level performance, now’s a great time to pull the trigger. The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Sony E-mount is currently on sale for $1,099 at Amazon—a full $200 off its original $1,299 price. This is the lowest recorded price for this second-generation G2 lens, making it an ideal time to invest in a professional workhorse without the premium price tag of first-party lenses.

Tamron’s 70-180mm f/2.8 G2 brings a compelling mix of performance, portability, and value. Designed to keep up with demanding creative work, this lens balances a fast f/2.8 constant aperture with image stabilization and quiet autofocus. Whether you're shooting events, portraits, or action, it holds its own—and then some. With this latest discount, it’s an even more attractive option for creators looking to upgrade their zoom lens kit.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Love the Tamron 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2

Tamron’s G2 version of its 70-180mm f/2.8 is a fantastic all-around performer. I’ve used it in real-world scenarios—from event shoots to concert photography—and I’m impressed by how fast and accurate the autofocus system is. The built-in Vibration Compensation has been a game-changer for handheld shooting, especially during long days on location.

Aside from performance, the compact size really stands out. At under 900 grams, it’s significantly lighter than comparable lenses in this range, which means less fatigue and more flexibility when moving around. Whether you're shooting video or stills, this lens is ready for just about anything.

Key Features

Fast Constant Aperture: Bright f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range for low-light performance and shallow depth of field

Bright f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range for low-light performance and shallow depth of field VXD Autofocus: Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive for lightning-fast, quiet focusing

Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive for lightning-fast, quiet focusing VC Stabilization: Tamron’s image stabilization system improves handheld results, especially at the long end

Tamron’s image stabilization system improves handheld results, especially at the long end Compact and Lightweight: Just 5.9 inches long and around 860 grams—easy to carry all day

Just 5.9 inches long and around 860 grams—easy to carry all day Tough Build: Weather-sealed, fluorine-coated front element for dust and moisture resistance

Who is this deal for, and is it a good time to buy?

This lens is perfect for creators who need the versatility of a 70-180mm zoom but can’t justify the price tag of Sony’s G Master 70-200mm. It’s an excellent pick for wedding photographers, portrait shooters, event coverage, or even wildlife work. Anyone looking to upgrade from a kit zoom or first-gen Tamron lens will find real value here.

According to camelcamelcamel, this is the lowest price this lens has seen since it launched, so it’s absolutely a good time to buy. The price drop might not last long, and with how versatile this lens is, it's worth locking in the deal while it’s still live.