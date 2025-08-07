Zeiss Otus ML Lenses for Z-Mount Officially Released

Zeiss has just started shipping the first two Otus ML primes: a classic 50 mm f/1.4 and an 85 mm f/1.4, both optimized for the latest full-frame mirrorless mounts from Sony (E mount), Canon (RF mount), and Nikon (Z mount).

For photographers who want full manual control and high optical quality, these lenses put the legendary Otus character into a compact, mirrorless design. While they’re optimized for stills, features like internal focusing and a de-clickable aperture ring also make them tempting for filmmakers.

Back in February, Zeiss unveiled these two Otus ML primes—its first new photography lenses in six years—and we covered the announcement at the time. Now, these lenses are ready for shipping.

ZEISS Otus ML 50mm f/1.4

The Otus ML 50 mm f/1.4 delivers Zeiss’s expected performance—sharp across the frame, low in distortion, and virtually no chromatic aberration. Built around a Distagon optical design and ten aperture blades, it renders smooth bokeh, while the hefty 260° focus throw gives you pinpoint manual control. Plus, its internal-focus mechanism keeps the barrel length constant which is good for rigs or handheld work.

Specs for the 50mm

Color: Black

Focal Length: 50mm

Aperture: Maximum: f/1.4, Minimum: f/16

Lens Mount: Nikon Z

Lens Format Coverage: Full-Frame

Angle of View: 47°

Minimum Focus Distance: From Camera Sensor – 1.6′ / 50 cm

Magnification: 1:7.3 Macro Reproduction Ratio, 0.14x Magnification

Optical Design: 14 Elements in 11 Groups

Aperture/Iris Blades: 10

Focus Type: Manual Focus

Image Stabilization: No

Filter Size: 67 mm (Front)

Dimensions: ø: 3 x L: 4″ / ø: 77 x L: 102 mm

Weight: 1.6 lb / 718 g

ZEISS Otus ML 85mm f/1.4

The Otus ML 85 mm f/1.4 is built for portrait work and comes with the same apochromatic sharpness and near-zero aberrations of its 50 mm sibling. Its Sonnar optical design and ten-blade aperture deliver smooth background separation, while the 260° focus throw and internal focusing give both filmmakers and photographers precise control over shallow depth of field.

Specs for the 85mm

Color: Black

Focal Length: 85mm

Aperture: Maximum: f/1.4, Minimum: f/16

Lens Mount: Nikon Z

Lens Format Coverage: Full-Frame

Angle of View: 30°

Minimum Focus Distance: 2.6′ / 80 cm

Magnification: 1:8.1

Macro Reproduction Ratio: 0.12x Magnification

Optical Design: 15 Elements in 11 Groups

Aperture/Iris Blades: 10

Focus Type: Manual Focus

Image Stabilization: No

Filter Size: 77 mm (Front)

Dimensions: ø: 3.5 x L: 4.6″ / ø: 88 x L: 116 mm

Weight: 2.3 lb / 1061 g

Are These Lenses Made for You?

These lenses can be a good investment in your workflow. Zeiss calls the Otus ML series lenses for storytellers and creators who favor deliberate, intentional captures over speed.

There’s no autofocus here, but the precision manual controls and robust build invite a hands-on approach. For photographers and filmmakers who like to plan their shoots, these lenses could be the right choice.

Price and Availability of These Zeiss Otus ML Lenses for Z-Mount

The Otus ML 50 mm f/1.4 is available now for $2,499, while the 85 mm f/1.4 can be pre-ordered at $2,999.

For full specs and ordering info, head over to the ZEISS website.

