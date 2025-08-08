DaVinci Resolve 20.1 Brings Apple Immersive Video to the Editing Suite

Blackmagic Design has rolled out a major update to its flagship editing software, DaVinci Resolve 20, delivering full Apple Vision Pro immersive video support. With version 20.1, Resolve becomes the first non-linear editor to provide a complete end-to-end workflow for creating, editing, and delivering Apple Immersive Video content.

Launched in April, DaVinci Resolve 20 introduced more than 100 new features, including a suite of AI-powered tools. This latest release takes things further—especially for editors working with Apple’s spatial video format—by enabling immersive video editing on macOS, direct monitoring in Apple Vision Pro, and compatibility with Apple Spatial Audio.

Apple Vision Pro Integration and New Tools

The headline feature in Resolve 20.1 is its Apple Vision Pro support, which makes immersive content editing more accessible than ever. Editors can now preview immersive video directly in Apple’s headset and work with Apple’s Spatial Audio format for more lifelike soundscapes.

Outside of immersive workflows, the update adds numerous quality-of-life enhancements. Keyframe handling has been refined for smoother animation control, and a new masking tool allows precise removal of unwanted elements in immersive scenes. MultiText also gets a significant boost, with character-level styling, paragraph alignment, and the ability to pull data from CSV files for motion graphics and overlays.

DaVinci Resolve 20.1 Update! Major update adds support for Apple Immersive workflows including Apple Spatial Audio, to DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS. Plus, improvements for all users to keyframes, text tools, as well as AI Magic Mask 2 support in Fusion. Download now from… pic.twitter.com/dZvUvAdkJw — Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) August 7, 2025

Here is a list of features added in Davinci Resolve 20.1:

Key Features

Apple Vision Pro spatial and immersive video workflows in macOS.

Direct monitoring of immersive content in Apple Vision Pro.

Support for Apple Spatial Audio Format.

Cut and Edit Page

Improved easing behavior for multiple keyframes.

More consistent easing for curves, keyframes and inspector controls.

Improved curve editor for active curves, ease, locked parameters.

Ability to adjust curves from the timeline keyframes and curves tray.

Keyframes are now displayed beyond clip edit points.

Ability to set a shortcut to switch between curve and keyframe views.

Curves option to disable auto zoom graph height for custom zoom.

Support for built in MultiText character level styling.

Support for MultiText indent, align and paragraph level styling.

Ability to import CSV files as column-aligned MultiText text boxes.

Additional smart reframe mode to affect pan only, tilt only or both.

Support for custom guides and snapping in the timeline viewer.

Ability to toggle extents for selected safe area overlays.

Ability to create subclip from edit timeline in out range.

Support for find in media pool for USD based geometry clips.

Options to sync media pool audio using in, out and marker.

Ability to sync audio for stereoscopic 3D videos.

Menu action to move playhead to mouse pointer using the C key.

Menu actions for full extent, detailed and custom zoom for timeline.

Timeline tab action to load to source viewer.

Configurable actions to explicitly enable or disable clip.

Audio and video only insert controls in the source viewer.

Improved right to left language handling in transcriptions.

Ability to view transcriptions for clips on the source timeline.

Fusion Page

Support for new immersive option in the viewer 360 Views menu.

Support for new immersive patcher tool.

Support for Magic Mask v2 in Fusion.

Support for caching deep composites to disk.

Option to downscale clip compositions to timeline resolution.

Improved DoD and RoI support for deep image compositing tools.

Improvements for USD Renderer for overscan.

Edit individual tool controls from the inspector context menu.

Improved shape duplicate tool with style, jitter and aligned rotations.

Support for swizzler to create alpha only multi layer outputs.

Support for swizzler background channels.

Support for regular expression based selection in Cryptomatte.

Color Page

Improved color viewer safe area display selection.

Ability to switch timeline resolution on the fly from the color viewer.

Improved cache retention for copied versions and timelines.

Improved magic mask retention for copied versions and timelines.

DCTL Support for ACES 2.0 Core.

Resolve FX

New ColorTone Diffuser emulates light based lens filters.

Natural and strong split tone modes in Film Look Creator.

New Split Tone with additional controls.

Separate RGB sliders and shimmer controls in light rays.

Secondary glow ability in glow.

New atmosphere controls in light rays and glow.

Ability to regrain skin smoothening areas in face refinement.

Fairlight Page

Support for half speed timeline playback.

Action to enable focus mode using the W key.

Ability to record in 32-bit floating point.

Audio waveforms are now accurate when recording.

Clip context menu action to regenerate waveform profiles.

Faster Audio Assistant analysis with short clips improvements.

Audio Assistant option to view the full UI of underlying effects.

Dialogue matcher ambience controls and improved wet dry matches.

Support for deleting busses from track headers and index.

Shift option command for fine mouse based scrubbing zoomed out.

Shift and command click to add to selection in mixer.

Codec and IO

Support for Blackmagic RAW 5.0 SDK.

Faster decodes for URSA Cine 12K LF and URSA Cine 17K 65 clips.

Support for decoding and encoding webp images.

12-bit support and custom quality controls for DNx.

Support for encoding H.264 and H.265 in MXF Op1A clips.

Support for decoding Samsung APV clips.

Improved native Windows H.264 and H.265 bit rate controls.

New deliver preset for Tencent video uploads.

General

Improved layouts for small, dual screen and vertical video views.

Improved per-system bin layout retention for multi-user projects.

Use shift space to display the effects search dialog in all pages.

Ability to search for effects in both English and application language.

Clone tool support for xxhash64 checksums.

DRT timeline exports now include Fusion media references.

Viewers now reflect updates to still images by other applications.

Concurrent viewer overlays for DeckLink and remote monitoring.

Scripting API support for voice isolation for audio clips and tracks.

Support for Electron 36.3.2 for workflow integrations.

New Javascript promises API for asynchronous workflow operations.

Support for audio only TS growing files.

General performance and stability improvements.

Where to Download Davinci Resolve 20.1

DaVinci Resolve 20.1 is available now as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website. The new Apple Vision Pro immersive features are exclusive to DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS.

