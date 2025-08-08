Huge Discount on Canon’s 8K Hybrid Full-Frame Cinema Camera at Amazon

If you’re stepping into the professional filmmaking world, having a reliable, high-performance camera is a must. The Canon EOS R5 C, a full-frame hybrid cinema camera, is now $500 off at Amazon, bringing the price down from $3,899.00 to $3,399.00.

Capable of capturing both 8K video and 45-megapixel stills, the R5 C blends Canon’s cinema expertise with advanced still photography features. This makes it a compelling choice for filmmakers and hybrid shooters seeking flagship performance, especially at its current discounted price.

Why We Love the Canon EOS R5 C

Having tested the Canon R5 C, we can confirm it lives up to its “true hybrid” label. Built on the solid stills foundation of the EOS R5 and enhanced with Canon Cinema line technology, this model delivers exceptional photo quality while adding significant upgrades for video production.

One of its standout qualities is the ability to record 8K60p video alongside 45-megapixel stills—a rare combination in the market. This makes it incredibly versatile for productions that require both cinematic footage and high-resolution photography.

Key Features:

45MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for fast, precise autofocus

with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for fast, precise autofocus 8K60 RAW Recording via Cinema RAW Light or MP4 for streamlined workflows

via Cinema RAW Light or MP4 for streamlined workflows Flexible File Formats including MXF-based XF-AVC and MP4, with simultaneous recording of multiple resolutions and proxy files

including MXF-based XF-AVC and MP4, with simultaneous recording of multiple resolutions and proxy files Internal Cooling Fan for uninterrupted 8K60 shooting without overheating

for uninterrupted 8K60 shooting without overheating 4K and 2K Oversampling for sharper, high-quality output from the 8K sensor

Who Should Grab This Deal?

The Canon R5 C is ideal for professionals and serious content creators who need uncompromising performance for both stills and video. From weddings and live events to sports and documentaries, it’s built to handle demanding shoots with cinematic results.

With its current price drop, this is also a strong upgrade option for existing Canon RF users looking to expand into high-end video work. Inventory and deal duration are uncertain, so it’s worth locking in this offer while it lasts.