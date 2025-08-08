Tamron’s Affordable Telephoto Lens Hits Lowest Price Yet on Amazon

A good telephoto zoom can make all the difference when you need that extra reach — whether for wildlife, sports, or candid moments from a distance. Right now, the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD for Nikon Z-mount cameras is down to just $499 on Amazon, a steep $200 drop from its regular $699 price.

Designed for full-frame cameras but equally capable on APS-C models like the Nikon Z50 II, this lens offers an equivalent 105–450mm focal range on crop-sensor bodies. It covers everything from short telephoto to long reach, making it an appealing and affordable choice for photographers who want more versatility without breaking the bank.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Love the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD

We’ve tested the Sony-mount version of this lens before, and it impressed us with its balance of performance, portability, and price. The Nikon Z version carries over that same value, offering solid build quality and moisture resistance so you can confidently take it into the field.

Autofocus is driven by Tamron’s RXD stepping motor, delivering fast, accurate, and nearly silent focusing — a big plus for capturing moving subjects like athletes or wildlife. At just 1.2 pounds, it’s also light enough for all-day handheld use, making it an ideal travel companion.

Key features:

Full-frame to APS-C flexibility: Covers 70–300mm on full-frame and 105–450mm equivalent on APS-C Nikon Z cameras

Who Is This Deal For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

This lens is ideal for photographers who want an affordable telephoto zoom without sacrificing image quality or portability. Whether you’re shooting outdoor sports, wildlife, events, or portraits, it provides a versatile focal range in a lightweight package.

According to price tracking data from CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD has ever reached. Deals like this rarely stick around for long, so if you’ve been waiting for the right time to add a telephoto to your kit, now is the moment to grab it before stocks run out.