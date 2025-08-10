Sigma is Rumored to Launch Two New Lenses on August 19: Here are the Leaked Photos

Sigma is reportedly preparing a new product announcement on or around August 19. According to PhotoRumors, photos of at least two lenses have already leaked ahead of schedule:

Sigma 12mm f/1.4 DC DN

The following leaked image shows the previously rumored 12mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary lens (DC indicates APS-C) coming for X/E/L/RF mount:

Back in July, we reported on rumors of a Sigma 12mm f/1.4 APS-C lens possibly launching soon. Now, PhotoRumors claims that they have leaked pictures of the lens, as shown above.

The New Camera reports that the upcoming 12mm f/1.4 will be Sigma’s fastest wide-angle prime ever for APS-C cameras. It’s said to be tuned for astrophotography, vlogging, and travel video, delivering a highly versatile ultra-wide field perspective.

Sigma ART 35mm f/1.2 DG DN II

A second leak points to a new ART 35mm f/1.2 DG DN II lens for Sony E and Leica L mounts. Similar to the 12mm lens, we also reported the rumored launch of the new Sigma ART 35mm F/1.2 DG DN II back in July.

This model replaces the current 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art and appears significantly smaller in the leaked image—though it may come with a higher price tag.

Possible Third Lens?

Rumors also suggest a Sigma 200mm f/2 lens could be in development, but since our team hasn't received any leaked photos, its announcement remains uncertain.

Pricing and Availability

We don’t know about the official prices yet. But the 16mm f/1.4 lens is currently priced at $539, so the new Sigma 12mm F/1.4 is expected to retail closer to that, likely around $649.

Also, the upcoming ART 35mm F/1.2 DG DN II is likely to cost slightly higher than the original ART 35mm F/1.2, which retails for $1,499 right now.

Keep visiting Imaging Resource for more details as the rumored August 19 reveal approaches.

Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links.