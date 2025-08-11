Laowa 200mm f/2.0 Leaked: if Rumors are True, it Could be a Hotseller

Rumors, including two leaked photos, point to Venus Optics working on launching a new Laowa 200mm f/2 autofocus lens. Unlike the rumored upcoming Sigma, it’s expected to offer a broader range of mounts: Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF first, followed later by Fuji X and GFX. If true, it could be one of the most exciting lens announcements of the year.

For GFX shooters in particular, this leak is exciting. Early leaked images and rumors suggest the lens might deliver a mix of compact size and high performance, which is rare at this focal length.

For many photographers using a mirrorless camera or medium format camera, this combination of size and power could make this rumored lens a favorite.

Leaked Images and Specs of the new Laowa 200mm f/2.0 FE Lens

Two leaked images of the Laowa 200mm f/2.0 autofocus Full Frame E-mount lens have been making the rounds online. The first one comes from the Federation of Independent Photographers:

It’s a promo-style image stamped with “Laowa AF 200mm f/2.0.” It also mentions compatibility with Nikon Z, Sony E, and Canon EF mounts, along with a simple promise: coming soon.

The second leaked image, which also comes from the Federation of Independent Photographers, takes things up a notch, giving us a clear look at the Laowa 200mm f/2.0 FE in someone’s hands.

This image is packed with interesting details. You can spot a Fn button, an AF/MF switch, a focus limiter, and a part near the mount that looks very much like it's for drop-in filters. That could mean built-in support for circular polarizers, variable ND filters, and other handy creative tools.

What’s really curious, though, is the size. For a 200mm f/2 lens, this thing looks almost… manageable. Sony Alpha Rumors suggest that its weight will be under 1.6kg, which makes it light and portable as compared to other lenses in this class (Compare it with the Nikon’s 200mm f/2 G VR II that tips the scales at almost 3kg.).

It Could be Big News for GFX Users

We don’t have any official word from Laowa yet, but the early specs floating around by different rumor sites point to versions for EF, E, and Z mounts right out of the gate, with Fujifilm X and GFX versions in development.

If the rumors are true, this could be a landmark moment — the first-ever third-party autofocus lens for the Fujifilm GFX medium format system. Right now, third-party GF lens options are limited. So the idea of a fast, autofocus, compact 200mm prime from Laowa is exciting news for GFX shooters.

Price and Availability

There’s no official price yet, but this lens will likely land anywhere close to Laowa’s usual pricing. If the price isn’t sky-high, it’s expected to become a hotseller for Venus Optics.

