Limited Edition GoPro Hero 13 Black Forest Green Drops to One of Its Lowest Prices on Amazon

If you’re looking for a tough and versatile action camera for your next adventure, this is a deal worth checking out. The limited edition GoPro Hero 13 Black Forest Green is currently on sale at Amazon for just $359.25, down from its regular price of $429.99—one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in recent months.

The Hero 13 Black is GoPro’s latest flagship, combining rugged durability with advanced video and photo capabilities. With this discount, it offers a more affordable alternative to competitors like DJI and Insta360, making it a great choice for content creators and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Why We Like the GoPro Hero 13 Black

The GoPro Hero 13 Black is built to handle extreme conditions while delivering sharp, cinematic footage. It can record in 5.3K at 60 fps and capture 27-megapixel still photos, plus it supports 4K slow motion at 120 fps for dramatic action sequences. GoPro’s well-established mounting ecosystem means you can attach it to helmets, bikes, cars, or snowboards without hassle.

Another standout feature is the camera’s advanced image stabilization. HyperSmooth 6.0 with AutoBoost reduces cropping and keeps footage smooth, while 360° Horizon Lock ensures your shots stay level even if the camera rotates completely. Combined with longer battery life from the included 1900mAh Enduro battery, it’s ready for extended recording sessions in any environment.

1/1.9" sensor: Capture 27MP RAW stills and high-resolution video up to 5.3K60, 4K120, and 2.7K240.

Capture 27MP RAW stills and high-resolution video up to 5.3K60, 4K120, and 2.7K240. HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization: AutoBoost minimizes cropping; Horizon Lock keeps footage level.

AutoBoost minimizes cropping; Horizon Lock keeps footage level. 10-bit color & GP-Log: Get richer color depth and more control for post-production.

Get richer color depth and more control for post-production. HDR/HLG capture: Shoot vibrant, cinematic video or detailed RAW photos.

Shoot vibrant, cinematic video or detailed RAW photos. Extended battery life: Up to 1.5 hours of 5.3K/4K recording or 2.5 hours in 1080p.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

The GoPro Hero 13 Black Forest Green is ideal for vloggers, travelers, and adventure seekers looking for a premium yet portable action camera. At $359.25, this is one of its best prices in recent months, according to CamelCamelCamel tracking.

Since this is a limited edition colorway, availability may be short-lived—making now an excellent time to grab one before it’s gone.

