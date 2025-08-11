More Hasselblad X2DII Details Leak, Including LiDAR Autofocus and a New Tilt Screen

The Hasselblad X2DII rumor mill is still running hot, and the latest leak adds a few more intriguing details to the mix. While the medium format camera is expected to launch in the coming months, new specs suggest Hasselblad’s next flagship could pack some meaningful upgrades over its predecessor.

According to Mirrorless Rumors, the X2DII will debut an integrated LiDAR autofocus system that’s said to rival the performance of Sony’s top-tier AF. FCC filings had already confirmed a LiDAR-based design, but this is the first time we’ve heard claims about its real-world speed. The system is reportedly developed by DJI — Hasselblad’s parent company — which has already put LiDAR to work in its cinema gimbals for precise focus pulls.

Other updates appear to be aimed at usability. The leaked specs also point to a redesigned control layout, including a new five-way joystick and an extra customizable button positioned just beneath it. The camera is also said to feature a higher-resolution LCD that now tilts downward, a change likely welcomed by photographers and videographers who often shoot from low or overhead angles. Hasselblad is also reportedly refreshing the user interface for a cleaner, more modern experience.

Release Date Still Rumored

The leaks suggest that the X2DII could be announced on August 26, 2025, though there’s no official word from Hasselblad. If the date holds, a teaser campaign could land as early as next week. For now, the company remains quiet, but the steady stream of leaks is making it harder to believe this camera isn’t right around the corner.

To learn more about the Hasselblad X2DII, we have an article summarizing everything we know about the camera.