Nanelite Introduced wand, a Full-Color LED Light You can Operate With one Hand

Nanelite has announced wand, a 1.6' Wand RGB LED Light built for creative lighting with full-color capability. Finished in a sleek midnight blue, the company claims that its lightweight design makes handheld use effortless, letting filmmakers, photographers, and content creators easily add light and striking effects to their shots. (Also, one small detail: For some reason, the company calls it wand, not Wand.)

Key Features of the Nanelite wand

Nanlite is famous for bringing new lights to the market regularly. And this time, it’s this portable RGB LED light that can be used for creative shoots in tight spaces.

The company markets the wand as a “perfect solution for photography, short film, livestream and creative shoot, giving you the flexibility to light your vision anytime, anywhere.” Built around the Nebula C4 Light Engine, it combines white and RGB LEDs to produce over 36,000 colors and customizable effects, making it versatile for such a compact unit.

Its 1.28-inch round display and onboard controls make real-time adjustments simple, while wireless operation via the NANLINK App 2.0 opens up deeper control for on-set efficiency. Switching between different lights is seamless, which ensures optimal performance.

For more traditional setups, barn doors and a soft diffuser are included, allowing better control over beam direction and softness.

Despite weighing only 420 grams, the wand delivers substantial output: 14,150 lux at 0.5 meters (at 5600K), making it ideal for both close-ups and wide shots. Its 22 dB(A) cooling fan barely makes any noise, which is helpful in quiet interviews or narrative scenes where silence is crucial. It’s powered by NP-F batteries (NP-F750/970), ensuring you're covered from 1 to 1.5 hours.

Here’s a list of its key features:

Weight: 420g, designed for one-handed operation

Nebula C4 Light Engine

CCT range: 2700K–7500K with ±150 green/magenta adjustment

Output: 14,150 lux at 0.5m (5600K)

Color options: 36,000

Effects: 14 customizable parameters

On-board and NANLINK 2.0 app control

Removable barndoors and diffuser

Power supply methods: NP-F battery, PD charger, or power bank

Built-in low-noise cooling fan

Firmware update via NANLINK app 2.0

Two color choices: mint blue and midnight blue

Will It Cover Your Lighting Needs?

Nanlite claims that it has designed the wand with versatility at its core, offering up to 4,020 lux at 3.3' (5600K) for bright, even illumination that works in almost any shooting environment. With a high CRI/TLCI rating of 95/93, you can trust that your colors will stay accurate—whether you’re lighting a product video, a portrait, or a late-night film scene.

Its light, slim, handheld build makes it perfect for light painting, handheld motion shots, or sneaking illumination into tight corners. Brightness is fully adjustable from 0 to 100% in precise 1% steps, while the wide color temperature range (2,700–7,500K) lets you shift from warm tungsten tones to crisp daylight, or tap into over 36,000 RGB colors.

You’ll also find 14 built-in creative effects—from hue loop and strobe to police lights, TV flicker, and storm simulations—plus eight group effects for synchronized multi-light setups. The quick-swap battery design means you can keep shooting uninterrupted, and at just 0.93 lb, it’s easy to hold for extended takes without fatigue.

Pricing and Availability

The nanlite wand is now available for preorder at B&H for $119 (additional local taxes may apply). You can find more details on nanlite’s official website.

