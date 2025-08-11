Ricoh Teases the GR IV With a Hands-On Preview From Street Photography Pros

Ricoh is building anticipation for its next-generation compact camera, the GR IV, by giving a select group of photographers an early hands-on experience. Among them is street photographer and Ricoh GR ambassador Samuel Lintaro, known for his YouTube channel Samuel Streetlife, where he shares tips, techniques, and gear reviews tailored for street shooters.

Lintaro recently published a video sharing his first impressions of the unreleased GR IV. While Ricoh prohibited sharing sample images, he was able to discuss how the camera feels and functions compared to its predecessor, the GR III. The official launch is still months away, but this sneak peek gives fans a clearer picture of what’s coming.

Familiar Form, Subtle Refinements

At first glance, the GR IV maintains the classic minimalist design the series is known for, but Lintaro noticed small yet significant refinements. The body feels slightly different in hand — a bit slimmer — and the ergonomics have been tweaked. The most notable change is the removal of the rear scroll wheel in favor of a four-way pad, a long-requested feature by GR users.

Ricoh is also bringing back the rocker switch from the GR II, now customizable, alongside a redesigned rear control dial that can be pressed in. These changes, while seemingly minor, could make a big difference in day-to-day usability.

Performance has also been improved. Lintaro reports a faster startup time and notably snappier autofocus — crucial for capturing fleeting street moments. As someone who uses GR cameras extensively for real-world work, he sees these refinements as more than just spec-sheet updates.

Responsiveness Gets a Boost

Looking back on his test period, Lintaro summed it up:

“On paper, the GR IV doesn’t seem like a huge upgrade to the previous model. But with GR cameras, it’s always been about refinement. Each new generation delivers a more polished shooting experience, and in terms of usability and responsiveness, this feels different — in a good way.”

One area he’s particularly excited about is the reduction in screen blackout time after taking a shot. While the GR III’s blackout wasn’t excessive, it still lagged behind larger cameras. With the GR IV, Ricoh has shortened the blackout, helping shooters stay locked on the action.

“It’s not quite Nikon Zf-level responsiveness,” Lintaro admits, “but it’s a big step forward. This is going to let me nail more shots instead of missing them.”

Availability Still a Mystery

Ricoh hasn’t confirmed the GR IV’s price or exact release date, but the company has hinted at a Fall 2025 launch. A Highlight Diffusion Filter variant is also planned for sometime after Winter 2025. With the camera already in the hands of GR Ambassadors and making appearances at private showcases, an official announcement could be right around the corner.

For street photographers who value pocketable performance, the GR IV’s blend of subtle design tweaks and faster operation could be an appealing step forward.

