This Aputure RGB COB Video Light Drops Back to Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

If you’re looking for a bright, versatile RGB COB video light, the Aputure Amaran 300c is back at its best price. The powerful 300W fixture is currently available on Amazon for $455, down from its original price of $569.

Designed for content creators, photographers, and videographers, the 300c offers full RGB color control, a wide CCT range from 2500K to 7500K, and compatibility with Bowens mount modifiers. At this price, it’s a strong option for anyone looking to add a high-quality lighting tool to their setup.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Love the Aputure Amaran 300c RGB COB Light

Good lighting can make or break your shoot, and the Aputure Amaran 300c delivers both power and flexibility. Its 300W output is enough to serve as a key or fill light, while the RGB and advanced color controls give you creative flexibility for different moods and looks.

Another big plus is its Bowens mount compatibility, which opens up a wide range of modifiers—from softboxes to spotlights—so you can adapt it for multiple lighting roles on set. If you already own Bowens mount accessories, the 300c slots right into your workflow.

Key Features:

300W Output: Easily works as a key or fill light in small to medium setups.

Easily works as a key or fill light in small to medium setups. Advanced Color Control: Fully tunable green-magenta adjustment, 360° HSI color, and CRI/TLCI scores of 95 for accurate skin tones. Covers up to 90% of Rec.2020 colors.

Fully tunable green-magenta adjustment, 360° HSI color, and CRI/TLCI scores of 95 for accurate skin tones. Covers up to 90% of Rec.2020 colors. Bowens Mount: Works with Aputure Fresnel 2X, Spotlight SE, Light Dome Mini SE, and other modifiers.

Works with Aputure Fresnel 2X, Spotlight SE, Light Dome Mini SE, and other modifiers. Power Options: Runs on AC power (100–240V) or optional Gold/V-mount batteries via the Aputure 2-bay battery station. Includes a carry bag.

Runs on AC power (100–240V) or optional Gold/V-mount batteries via the Aputure 2-bay battery station. Includes a carry bag. Control Methods: Simple two-knob interface, large LCD, plus Sidus Link app control with a 328 ft Bluetooth range.



Who Is This Deal For—and Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

This light is ideal for creators who want a studio-ready fixture that can adapt to a variety of shooting scenarios. Whether you’re lighting interviews, product shots, or creative video projects, the 300c’s combination of power, color accuracy, and Bowens mount flexibility makes it a solid long-term investment.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price on record. If you’ve been waiting for a deal on a high-output RGB light, now’s the time to pick one up before the discount disappears.