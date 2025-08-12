New Sirui Aurora 35mm f/1.4 Lens Listed for Pre-order at B&H Photo

The Sirui Aurora 35mm f/1.4 for Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X, and L-mount is already listed for pre-order at B&H Photo.

Please note that there hasn’t been any official announcement yet.

Right now, the B&H product pages for the Aurora 35mm f/1.4 show only a few images and a preorder button. This means we don’t have an official specs list yet. But users can still preorder at B&H.

Will it be as Good as its Sony and Sigma Counterparts?

The New Sirui Aurora 35mm f/1.4 lens joins Sirui’s growing line of autofocus lenses, following the Aurora 85mm f/1.4 — the brand’s first full-frame AF lens, which was specifically designed for portrait photography.

If Sirui follows the same pattern, the new 35mm could offer a similar mix of compact design, useful features, and attractive pricing.

Speaking of price, the Aurora 35mm f/1.4 undercuts the competition by a wide margin — coming in at roughly one-third the cost of the Sony FE 35mm f/1.4 GM and about half the price of the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG DN Art. That’s a big deal if Sirui can deliver similar sharpness and image quality, which is expected.



To read our final verdict on this lens, you'll just have to wait for the official announcement for specs, but in the meantime, you can already preorder your lens at B&H.

Pricing and Availability

The Sirui Aurora 35mm f/1.4 is available now for pre-order at B&H Photo, with pricing set well below its Sony and Sigma rivals. No official release date or specs have been announced yet, but if you want to grab it early, you can preorder now.

Visit the official Sirui store or check out Imaging Resource regularly for updates.

